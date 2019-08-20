"Jazz Has Been Present All Through My Life": Meeting Bryony Jarman-Pinto

Born in London but raised in the Cumbrian countryside and later studying in Glasgow, Bryony Jarman-Pinto has a wealth of experience that sets her apart from many of her UK contemporaries.

Her childhood in the North West of England was as challenging as it was charmed. It was a culture shock moving from London, but she had a freedom and a space there that wouldn’t have been afforded her in the capital - and her experiences there, surrounded by nature, feed into her music now.

Bryony was also raised surrounded by music, attending singing workshops with her mum from a very young age and falling asleep to the sounds of jazz vocalists and jam musicians, which planted the seed for the jazz core that’s at the heart of her music.

Attending the workshops and projects her mum set up in Cumbria, Bryony learnt to play in a band and perform alongside long-time friend, collaborator and Tru Thoughts label-mate Tom Leah AKA Werkha. While studying together at Glasgow School of Art the two began exploring electronic sounds and Bryony’s softer vocal improvisation. During this time, she wrote and recorded the vocal line for Werkha’s track ‘Sidesteppin’ which garnered attention from the likes of Gilles Peterson.

Now she’s released her own debut album ‘Cage and Aviary’, binding up personal reflection with wider social issues, giving an intimate insight in to what it means to come of age in today’s world. Bryony layers up harmonious vocals with jazz, soul and elements of folk to create her own melodic sound.

Clash caught up with Bryony to dig into the new record, and find out more about her as an artist.

It sounds like your family home was full of music while you were growing up - what did you hear?

My sister and I would explore the CD shelves and find a real mix of music, from ABBA’s Greatest Hits, The Lighthouse Family and Herbie Hancock to Nina Simone, to name a few and give an idea of the diversity in genres.

But, music at home really came from live instruments and singing lessons. We had so many instruments around the house and I tried my hand at most of them.

Of course, both your parents are musicians - what impact has that had on you as an artist?

I had a lot of opportunities available to me, from being able to play with and try out lots of different instruments to watching musicians perform and improvise.

Tagging along to vocal workshops I was often surrounded by singers and the positive energy that they created – something that is still with me today.

Although I’ve always thrived off singing and been involved with music, as I grew older I actually had quite low self-esteem, especially around my musicality. But my mum has been a great mentor to help me overcome it.

Where do you think we can hear the impact of your family on the new album?

Jazz has been present all through my life which is down to my mum, and that comes across through the way I use my voice, but the lyrics are where the connection to my family lies.

The album is layered in meaning and I found familial love to be a strong motivation in my writing.

What was it like moving to Cumbria from London as a child?

Cumbria is beautiful and I had experiences and freedoms that just wouldn’t have been possible growing up in London. There was definitely a big culture shock when I moved, but you integrate and it becomes a part of you.

Nature and environmental themes feature strongly in my lyrics, and that definitely comes from growing up in the Lake District.

What other themes come through on the new album?

On ‘Sour Face’ and ‘Sweet Sweet’ I’m commenting on the climate crisis and losing touch with our environment.

In ‘All About Life’ I’m soothing my own anxieties about the growing lack of empathy and care towards humanity. It’s a bit of a protest song, against xenophobia and the anti-migrant rhetoric.

‘Alchemy’ is very much a venting of frustration towards patriarchal elitism - particularly the smothering of achievements by non-white, non-male historical figures.

Why is it important to you to address topics like this?

For me song writing is an outlet - the lyrics are always connected to my emotions and observations. These are important issues that we all face every day, so naturally they become incorporated into the music.

Can you tell me about incorporating electronic influences in your music?

This album was a collaboration with Werkha and we were keen that both our musical styles came through in the writing and production. Werkha introduced the electronic side of the album, bouncing off my references to Hiatus Kiyote, Bonobo, and previous songs we had written in the past.

A lot of the time we were writing remotely, but when we did come together (usually in Glasgow or Penrith), we had fun manipulating the electronic samples and sounds from the synth.

Bringing in exciting, unexpected elements seems to be a characteristic of many UK jazz and jazz-adjacent artists at the moment. Do you think UK music is particularly strong right now?

There is so much music happen right now in London and elsewhere in the UK. Up in Glasgow you’ve got Graham Costello’s STRATA making waves, Fergus McCreadie with his Scottish folk-infused jazz. I only have a CD player in my car and his album is a great travelling companion for a long drive.

My label mate Ego Ella May is releasing new music very soon so I’m looking forward to that too and another vocalist I’m really into at the minute is Yazmin Lacey.

To name just a few more there’s Zara McFarlane, Sampha, Noya Rao, Nérija. Lastly Steam Down on a Wednesday [South London’s now infamous live jam night] is something really special, if you can get down to the Matchstick Piehouse in Deptford.

Going back to the new album, what are your favourite tracks on there?

It’s hard to pick a favourite as it’s been such a journey with the record, but ‘Sun Kissed’ and ‘Saffron Yellow’ stand out for me.

‘Sun Kissed’ had a really old version from three from years ago - I love hearing the changes from its humble beginnings – and with ‘Saffron Yellow’ I just love the lyrics and where the imagery takes me.

Lastly, can you tell us about the album title? What is the significance of the birds in cages?

‘Cage and Aviary’ was one of the first songs I wrote for the album. It didn’t make it on there in the end, but I wanted to acknowledge the important role that song had in the rest of the album’s direction.

It also felt fitting, as most people hate to cage a creature but love to gaze upon them…so you have these two words that mean the same thing, but one is more acceptable.

It comes back to this idea of layered meanings, which runs through the album.

Check out 'Cage And Aviary' in full below…

