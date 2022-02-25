"I've Lived My Whole Life In Front Of People" Mutya Buena Interviewed

"People are very, very touchy," says Mutya Buena, the fierce-looking one off Sugababes. And she’d know.

When Mutya's not singing random covers like a lavishly-tatted diva on Insta – never promoting anything in particular by the way, just belting classics for the sheer joy of it – the feisty north-west Londoner is winding everybody up with her spicy takes. "People acted like I’d killed someone," she says of one recent tirade. "But I’m allowed my opinion."

Anyway, today she’s releasing lively garage joint ‘Feels Good’ with modish dance duo Ryuken.

Here’s what went down when CLASH hooked up with Mutya…

Hey Mutya Buena, how on earth did Sugababes produce so many absolute cast-iron bangers?

We all had – still have – a really diverse taste in music. So when we’re presented with a pop song, we all have lots of of experience to draw on. We know how to make a regular tune – a rock song, a pop ballad – sound cool. And our harmonies. We’re all soulful people, and our harmonies just bond. We never have to argue about who goes high, or who goes low. It falls into place for us very naturally.

What’s your relationship with those songs nowadays?

I’m proud of what we did, and the longevity we’ve had. 'Overload' has been on the radio for, what, 20 years now? And it never seems to get old. I watch the video now and I’m like, wow, we were so young, we had no idea what we were doing, really. But that track has something. It’s not exactly pop, it’s not exactly garage... it has a sort of funk about it. I dunno. But it still works.

Your Instagram cover tunes are an absolute delight by the way.

Thanks! The girls nickname me ‘Heart FM’, because I just love singing those old songs. 'Me And Mrs Jones'. The Carpenters. Dirty Dancing. It’s the music I grew up with. I have an older fanbase, and a younger fanbase, and my favourite moment some days is getting DMs about how those songs have made people happy, or uplifted their day.

The way I see it, I love to sing. And it makes people feel better. So why not share it, get it out there?

Tell me about your new tune, ‘Feels Good’ with Ryuken, released on DJ EZ’s label NUVOLVE.

Ryuken are amazing guys. This is the second single we’ve done together. They’re really chilled out, they have great ideas, and they’re very musical. They bring the beat, and they largely just let me just get on with it on the mic.

I’m a big fan of EZ, have been for many years. I remember going to under-18 raves he played, back in the day, surrounded by 13 year old girls, dancing and going wild. I’ve met him a few times since, but the opportunity to work with him is special. And garage music always makes me happy.

You got famous before the internet really took off. Are you glad of that?

Thank God, frankly. Nowadays everybody needs to know your business. People are so nosy. There’s always a camera in your face.

I have to make a conscious effort not to read or watch things that’ll make me feel like I need to question my life. It can drag me down. Especially as the internet seems more interested in telling stories of downfall, rather than sharing the good stuff you’re doing. It’s actually a very cruel culture.

What I’ve learned is, people are always going to judge me anyway. Regardless of what I do. But if I remain true to myself, and just do what I want, eventually people get bored and move on. Usually to the next weakest person.

You seem to love doing reality telly – flouncing out of the Big Brother house, winning Celebrity Coach Trip. Are they fun to do?

It brings me out of my comfort zone. That camera crew is there to capture every harsh look, every bead of sweat. But I love doing things I’ve never done before. Recently I got into studying child psychology. I’m from a big family, so that’s fascinating to me. And lately I’ve also been working in the fashion world. Usually, I’m the one getting invited to sit at the shows. But now I’m helping cast male models. Picking between like 90 guys to find the best-looking.

Tough gig. Got any shows coming up?

Sugababes are doing a few festivals [Colourboxx, Mighty Hoopla, that posh Alex James one], it’ll be really nice to get out there and sing.

How do you keep sane?

You’ve got to be patient. Some people will always have a problem. That's on them. I’ve never had a real job. I’ve been in the music industry since I was 14 – that means I’ve spent my whole life in front of people.

Staying true to who I am is essential. If I turn one way today, and another way tomorrow, then people will think I can’t be taken seriously. So even when people don’t like it, be yourself. If you’re always true to yourself, you can’t really fail.

Thanks Mutya Buena. Please keep singing random cover tunes on Instagram.

Thank you. Music helps me out in so many ways. and it helps others. If you’re depressed, there's music for that. If you’re in love, there's music. It you’re having fun, there's music. Whatever music makes you feel good, go and put it on, now. Even if it’s just a drum beat – you can still get lost in the rhythms. Music makes the world go round.

Words: Andy Hill // @AndyHillWrites

