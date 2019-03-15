It's Time For Ireland's Electronic Underground To Shine

Today - March 17th - is St. Patrick's Day, a day when the world seems to turn green.

A shining beacon of the Irish diaspora, music sits at the heart of these celebrations, with the world dancing to an Irish beat.

Right now, Ireland's electronic underground is in rude health, with all kinds of DJs, producers, musicians, promoters, and journalists doing their bit to push things forwards.

Sarah McBrier, founder of AVA Festival, is here with some recommendations...

- - -

Ireland, both the North and the South, is BURSTING with class talent. AVA has worked hard to create the right platform and dancefloor - to bring artists and ravers together, in one place for a two-day festival, 4-stages, Funktion One sound system, AV and Installations across the site, for an unforgettable weekend in Belfast. Here are seven Irish acts you should not miss.

Hammer

Hammer AKA Rory Hamilton is at the forefront of the rising Irish talent. His productions are beautiful, and he knows exactly how to get a crowd going in hard.

- - -

Or:la



An artist we have been working with from the beginning of AVA, a force of female talent going from strength to strength each year, she is exciting and interesting, no set is ever the same.

- - -

Saoirse

For me Saoirse is one of the best. Her knowledge of music as a whole - from vinyl, to productions, to fellow DJs, to the history, to the industry, makes her SO much more than a DJ. Saoirse, for me, is an exceptional artist. I also just love working with her, and that for me is important as a promoter.

- - -

Cromby

Cromby AKA Chris McCormick has taken this year by STORM. What a year, of releases, gigs and all round craic. So happy to see him doing so well, and getting the recognition for the years and years he has been building his craft!

- - -

Mount Palomar

The wizard behind the modular synth. Mount Palomar commands a build up, purely live, from his mountain of synths and it is sublime. He nailed our loading bay stage last year - HIGHLY recommend catching him at the festival.

- - -

Brién

His productions and use of live percussion really makes Peter stand out. He is pushing forward a new sound back in Northern Ireland, and that makes me really excited. One to watch…

- - -

Brame & Hamo

The two lads from Sligo, who are having an incredible year, after nailing a summer anthem last year. They whip a crowd into a frenzy, and they make anyone want to run to the Dance floor. Quite simply - class DJs and producers!

- - -

AVA Festival hits Belfast on May 31st - June 1st.

