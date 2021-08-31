"It's Just A Theory!" The Strange World Of Feng Suave

Daniël Elvis Schoemaker and Daniël de Jong are Feng Suave. One of the smoothest musical duos around right now, the Dutch pair initially sprung from different musical realms before building chemistry together. Millions of streams later and with performances alongside slick contemporaries Khruangbin in the bag, essentially, Feng Suave are two typically laid back Dutch dudes doing their thing.

They unexpectedly catapulted onto the global scene with their self-titled debut EP back in 2017 and followed that up fittingly with ‘Warping Youth’, which brought us some respite from the anxieties of lockdown back in June last year. Now, Feng Suave have brought out their third EP, ‘So Much for Gardening’. Leaning into more existential, folk rock territory than their previous releases, the duo cite the likes of The Beach Boys as having a large influence in their latest body of work. It displays the band’s most refined lyrical wordplay yet whilst retaining that loveably hazy soundscape they muster up time and again. Its surface is bright, but a darker core lies beneath.

We caught up with the two Daniëls for a Zoom call shortly before their EP release to talk about Radiohead, new music and dingy but dreamy Albanian clubs.

Tell us a little about your artistic journeys: When did music first come into both of your lives? When did you decide to form a duo together?

DDJ: When I was 13 or 14, my dad gave me a CD. On that CD was a lot of 90s rock songs, one of which was ‘Karma Police’ by Radiohead. I remember having a shitty job around that time and I would download a new album to my iPod every day to listen to music. My first ones were ‘OK Computer’ then ‘Paranoid Android’. I’d heard bands like Red Hot Chilli Peppers before that, but it wasn’t as experimental as Radiohead. I think that really got me into writing my own songs.

After a few years, I tried out this singer songwriter, Jeff Buckley kinda thing which didn’t really work out for me. Then I sent Dan a message because I’d seen some of his work. I knew he was different, I was different, so I thought why not hook up and be one act together? Which we did. We listened to very different kinds of music when we first met each other. We really found common ground in stuff like The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and RHCP but we didn’t really have an idea of what it could be that we’d make together.

How close is your relationship with one another as friends as well as artists? Are there ever any arguments?

DDJ: I think we can safely say that we’re best friends and we never really fight with each other. It’s kind of a perfect marriage so far.

DEJ: It is. I’d say we’re both pretty undramatic characters. We’re pretty dry, you know? But no, there’s not a lot of drama or friction. To do what we do together, the intimacy of that professional relationship that we have, you’d definitely have to be pretty good friends to be able to uphold that for a long time.

What’s special about your new EP, ‘So Much for Gardening’?

DDJ: The way we recorded it was especially different. Previously, we would just record everything into our laptops. For the latest EP, we recorded everything live onto tape. I think we’re working towards a more old school approach. A good chunk of the music we’re listening to is from the 60s and 70s. It’s the music we like the most, so it kind of makes sense to do it that way ourselves as well. It was a difficult process, but it was also fun.

DEJ: It has its limitations, but one big upside from working to tape is that you’re not buried inside of a laptop for three months. When you’ve got a digital recording and are doing at least some of the mixing yourself, there’s a lot of digital work involved. We hardly touched a laptop during the whole recording process, which was a really nice change.

What drew you to the existential topics you cover in tracks like ‘Come Gather ‘Round’ and ‘Tomb For Rockets’?

DDJ: The first EP revolved around lyrical content that I’m not vibing with as much – it was just an early stage. But with this EP, we had the chance to delve more into the lyrics and spend more time on them. There are more observations this time round. Tracks like ‘Come Gather ‘Round’ or ‘Unweaving The Rainbow Forever’ could very easily have a lessons in them. But we just think it’s nice to make observations with daily life. Especially when you pair it with something that sounds pretty happy and then the lyrics are pretty dark. I think it’s fun to combine those two elements.

There’s actually this video of a couple getting married to one of our songs ‘Half Moon Bag’ and they must not have understood that the lyrics were cynical. It happens quite a lot actually, people think it’s romantic and beautiful but it’s really not, which is kinda funny.

What does the Amsterdam music scene look like today? Is it much different from UK music scenes?

DDJ: We feel that Amsterdam is very, very different. More good bands start out in London every day than there are in total here in Holland. There’s not that much of a band culture over here. Well, there is, but a lot of it is garage rock. Dutch hip-hop is also pretty good.

DEJ: We have our own theory for why this is: What do all the big, English speaking countries have in common? They all have developed economies and they generally tend to be spacious countries. Holland is developed and people do speak English here, so you would expect there to be a budding music scene as well. But because everyone is kind of stacked on top of each other throughout the country, there’s not really room for drum sets anywhere. You would have complaining neighbours, so we think that’s why a lot of people resort to EDM or something they can mix on their headphones rather than something that they would have to bang out in their garage and keep their neighbours up.

DDJ: It’s very difficult to get space in London and that has a flourishing music scene – maybe the theory doesn’t 100% hold up man…

DEJ: Okay, maybe it doesn’t 100% hold up. But there’s a really low drum set density in the Netherlands because of the population - it’s just a theory.

I read in an interview a few years ago where you said you’d like to perform in Brazil or Indonesia. Why there? Any other places you’d love to play?

DDJ: A while ago, we had a lot of very enthusiastic fans from those places so we wanted to see what it was like. But personally, I would really love to go to Japan. We’re going to Mexico next year which is also very nice. After that, we’d really love to go to Brazil but it’s such a huge country. The numbers of listeners we’re gaining seem pretty impressive, but they’re spread across the whole country. There’s 200 million people in Brazil, and we’re like, ‘we’ve got 50,000 listeners in Brazil. We’re huge!’ But we’d love to go there. It’s not often that people from different continents listen to your music so it still feels very weird.

DEJ: I would really love to go to Balkan countries!

DDJ: We’re not doing very well there.

DEJ: We may not be doing very well there but I’d still love to go some dingy club in Albania and be like, ‘yeah, we are out here’, you know?

Has there been anything you’ve learned about yourselves over the course of the pandemic?

DDJ: For me personally, I noticed that I am more of a social being than I initially thought. Prior to the pandemic, I felt like I’d never been bored in my life; there was always something to do. But during the pandemic it was like, ‘God, I really want to see some people’ you know? It’s taught me that my friends are even more valuable than I’d initially thought, which sounds corny but it’s true.

What would be your dream to achieve as Feng Suave?

DEJ: I’d dream of bigger things than we are now, that’s for sure. I think every step you take that’s closer to an ultimate dream, that dream also takes a step further away from you. I think that’s how it works with desire satisfaction and dream realisation. Headlining big festivals is definitely a big part of that dream, doing a huge theatre show, or an arena tour in Brazil. Mostly though, just being able to hold something tangible that represents you would be the best way to put it.

DDJ: That would be my answer too. To just be hold one record and be able to say, ‘this is as close to perfection as I can get it’, would be amazing. If I was to die right now, I’d want people to listen to this so that they would know who I was.

'So Much For Gardening' EP is out now.

Words: Jamie Wilde

Photo Credit: Pasqual Amade

