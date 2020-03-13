"It's Gonna Be A Big Year For The Mask!" Clash Meets Bone Slim

As we say goodbye to one masked legend, another masked man of mystery is plotting his own world domination from his secret London lair.

Rapper Bone Slim, part of the scintillating NiNE8 collective, has been turning heads with his fusion of nineties nostalgia with psychedelic future rap sounds.

His new single, ‘BAT’ kicks off the year in style with his unique spin on a bounce back from a relationship. We went back and forth with him on his musical inspirations, upcoming project, and news year’s resolutions.

Check out the premiere for the video below.

- - -

For those that don't know you, describe your sound in three words.

'Bitch Ass Trick' - this is the sound of this song but as an artist I am versatile, I don't like to be put in a box and I feel the current times we live in, as an artist, versatility is what makes us so important. As humans we adapt...

Tell us about NINE8. What are you guys all about and how did you link up with these guys?

Nine8 is a family of artists who are all driven to push and redefine boundaries of our current times, we use our DIY mentality to make and finish our content to the best of our ability. We use creative currency to take our ideas from pen to paper to you - the people.

My role in the collective is rapping and songwriting but I also get shit done when asked by my peers. The expression "your network is your net-worth" is what I live by to an extent and I think this is so true when I think about the importance of Nine8 Collective in my life - I would not be where I am at without them and you will see later on in my releases this year just how much they mean to me.

Tell us three artists who have inspired your sound...

My homie Lava La Rue, Mac Wetha and Zelooperz.

- - -

- - -

What's the story behind the new single and video?

The new single is called 'BAT' which stands for Bitch Ass Trick. It is about being the dude who always is falling for the wrong intimate partners and wants the generic "good girl" but he knows he's a piece of shit so he probably won't change. I made this song in Mac Wetha's room following a bad break up and a few poor rebounds.

The video is an elaborate metaphor for playing games with myself and my partners, I think the video reflects this well and it was made by an awesome team who I'm so grateful for, the infamous Dani Monteiro, Taylor Casser, Connor Reilly and of course my gorgeous cast and all the mandem who play the back of my head.

How have you been killing time during lockdown?

I make a lot of stuff, my life hasn't changed too much apart from developing my business by releasing merch and also creating way more than I expected. I've got a new studio space and I've been collaborating with some of my favourite artists (socially distanced of course)...

Who should we be listening to in 2021?

Bone Slim obviously...!

Nah for real I really fuck with Knucks at the moment, Dutta or Nia Archives if you're into D&B (she is LIT!), I listen to the Silhouettes Project a lot at the moment - anyone on there is killing it especially Bel Cobain who was on my previous single 'Fire' also produced with Mac Wetha.

Also my guy st.illwell - he's gonna do bits this year, check out his stuff 'cause he's just an all round amazing artist from his production to his writing... and of course my guys the Moontown Project - they got a sound for everyone so make sure you watch out for them this year cause they are gonna be huge.

- - -

- - -

What's your new years resolution(s)?

To take over the world... and make sure I hit my deadlines.

What's next for you in 2021?

So first off I got 'LINDO' which is a tape I made with Mac Wetha, this tape is about my skill as a seasoned writer and I hope you like it, a few more singles first but watch out for this tape - it's sure to turn heads.

Much more to come after that but that's for another conversation! It's going to be a big year for the mask.

- - -

Words: Angus McKeon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.