"It's Been A Long Journey!" Clash Meets Vicky Farewell

For most, isolation proved for most to be nothing more than staring at walls and watching the world from the confinement of home. But for Vicky Farewell, a stint locked down proved to be a chance for new beginnings. Using her musical abilities, creative foresight, and love for the retro tinged contemporary pop, to blossom into a full-fledged superstar. Almost two years later she had adapted to this persona comfortably, effortlessly cool amidst a trendy cafe in LA, where she currently resides.

“I didn't make any resolutions this year. I think because I was going through such a career change anyway? My resolution was the whole shifting of gears,” she spills, while sipping a latte. “I never had the chance to do my own music until the pandemic, so it’s really exciting. It's been a long time coming, but it’s good so far.”

Vicky Farewell's newest venture into the music scene is by no means her first. In the wings of the US music scene for a number of years, the artist developed a clear understanding of the ecosystems of the industry, working as a musician, co-writer, and producer in a number of projects, rubbing elbows with heavy hitters such as Anderson .Paak, and signing to Mac DeMarco’s record label. “I was co-writing, co-producing, and also played keyboards, so I was working with a lot of different bands all the time,” she fills me in. “I’m so fortunate to have worked with all these different people. Mac and Anderson .Paak are like my strongest supporters because they're self produced artists as well, so they taught me a lot. But I was scared to take the plunge on my own, you know? They all encouraged me to do it for years and I just didn't think I was good enough.”

There's a brief pause.

“I think especially when you live in a big city, like LA, New York or London, you tend to meet a lot of creatives and it's really easy to get caught up. You’re constantly comparing, and asserting yourself, and trying not to write like everyone else. That's why I held off on writing for myself for so long. I was afraid of copying someone too much,” she goes on to explain. “But in a way, it’s something we can't help. You know, we’re going to be influenced by each other and by the things everyone listens to. I just didn't think I was good enough yet.”

It was only when the confinement of lockdown hit, that Farewell started to create her own music, spending months crafting tracks and polishing her signature mellow, bubblegum-inspired sound. From these efforts came a contemporary pop sound that hails to the candy-colour bliss of 90s nostalgia, and a collection of tracks that would go to make her stellar debut album: Sweet Company. “I started writing my song during lockdown just for entertainment- I didn't think it was going to go anywhere,” she describes.

“I didn't have any expectations for it. But as I kept writing it eventually came together,” Vicky explains. “It’s funny, because I think almost every song that I've written has come to me because it comes to me because I'm a strong enough musician to know what's going on before I get it out on the keyboard. I already know what the chords are before I sit down. But I also found that I didn't know what I was doing until I started practising and experimenting with elements of production. It’s not like I woke up one day and was able to write a song. It took a lot of work and, and honestly some of the stuff I wrote can be really bad.”

“Songwriting is a skill just like any other, but because the industry makes it seem like an esoteric experience it can prevent people from even trying. But you do have to practise, just like anything else,” she laughs. “Yeah, practising is boring. But you need to study and learn and get better in order for it to be elevated.”

From dedication to the craft, comes an album that flourishes within the inflections that come with contemporary pop. All the hallmarks of retro-euphoria make an appearance as the work unfolds, and provides a playfulness to even the more sombre subject matter of some tracks. From the minimal ambience of the building synth chords on the album's romantic title track, to the Gameboy inspired guitar melodies that play over the pensive ‘Are We Okay?’ Farewell maintains a mastery over the genre, establishing that even when being earnest, her playful technical prowess remains unwavering, lifting the tone of the album to daydream-like bliss.

“I want people to appreciate the light-heartedness of it, even if some of the tracks can be about more personal topics,’ she confesses. “There's still some excitement behind it. Even when I'm trying to be serious, I just wanted to have fun with it as much as I can. Because I think music for me is really fun, and it wasn't for me for a long time. I went to school and I studied music which kind of killed the magic for a while. But I’m at a place where I can just enjoy myself now. It's been a long journey to get to this point.”

The ongoing journey Farewell continues on has not only led to her mesmerising debut. Along the way, it’s evident that the artist has collected an array of wisdom that she shares as we wrap up; “I think the pandemic forced me to sit down, practice, and get really good. I don't have expensive equipment in my studio. My studio is a bedroom studio, so it really is all me in that sense. It’s natural that as you go along, you just get better and better and better. I like being able to hear that too.” She sips a swig of her now almost finished-coffee, before a heavy-hitting final piece of advice. “Starting out as an artist, the most important thing is to know yourself as much as you can. Find out what is unique to the individual, and let it influence the way you write. That’s what makes good music.”

It’s a conclusion that feels earned, a reward after years in the game, and a daunting dip into new water. But, it is clear wherever Vicky Farewell emerges, her intent is to make some noise. “We can't predict what people want to listen to because everyone has their own unique thing to add,” she gives a final grin. “But that means there's room for everybody, no matter your skills or interests. That's kind of like what I love about this job most.”

'Sweet Company' will be released on April 8th.

Words: Lily Blakeney-Edwards

Photo Credit: Lauren Kim

