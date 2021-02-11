"It's All Me!" Tommy Genesis Interviewed

When Tommy Genesis burst onto the scene with her 2015 mixtape ‘World Vision’, an uncompromising, restless energy was unleashed. Maintaining a DIY approach throughout her work, the Vancouver-born rapper, producer and model has established herself amongst both the underground and pop world, generating a cult-following like no other. Reinvention and experimentation is at her core tracing all the way back, from her involvement with Awful Records, working closely alongside Charli XCX, to this year’s ‘goldilocks x’ , Tommy’s most introspective project to date. Clothed by a full mane of blonde curls and bad-ass platform boots, Genesis carves her own unruly fairytale in her sophomore album, a tracklist that embellishes her trademark ‘fetish rap’ whilst spotlighting vulnerability.

There is a playful quality to Genesis’ artistry and self-expression, one that is is both fully immersive yet remains a mystery to the outside world. Indeed, it is this same dichotomous identity that encourages versatility within her sound, navigating through a modern-day feminism and independence. ‘goldilocks x’ is a ferocious journey, from a racing ‘kamikaze,’ where Tommy and Russian multidisciplinary GANNA combine forces with their smoking bars, up til concluding track ‘hurricane’ - a stripped-back acoustic that questions one’s own insecurities and favours an emo aesthetic. First and foremost, Tommy Genesis is an artist in its entirety, expressing her passion for sculpture - and an avid science-fiction reader might I add - with an ambition to transcend the music as she takes the role of director in her own music videos.

Clash sat down with Tommy Genesis to delve into the voice behind the art as she prepares for her 30-date, worldwide tour ‘goldilocks x’.

- - -

- - -

The last time you spoke to Clash was in 2018, where you featured as a cover star for Issue 107 - what would you say has changed since then?

I can’t even begin to circle back two years into the past, I keep my head very much in the present. Who I am is in constant flux and consistent change, I don’t look back. It’s been a blur, but its been a beautiful blur.

Taking things back to the beginning, how did your earlier years with Awful Records help you push yourself forwards as a creative? Many artists pride themselves off of their transparency and rawness to the world, yet through your music you expose how we, as listeners, don’t truly know the person behind Tommy Genesis and it’ll be kept this way. How important is it for you to keep this divide between yourself and your art, the outer world and your own?

I am the person behind Tommy Genesis, the person in front of Tommy Genesis, the person beside Tommy Genesis and the person inside Tommy Genesis, it’s all me - Tommy Genesis. That’s not important to me at all, I just live the way I like and make art the way I like, I don’t define anything - there are no rules. I’m just an artist and the way I present myself is who I am.

Sexuality is a very prominent feature to your music - what role would you say sexual liberation, whether that be through lyrics or production, plays throughout your artistry?

I think sex or the power of sex flows through everything, through creation / music / art. I just channel what I’m feeling or going through, I don’t think about the rest. But if my music makes people feel sexually liberated then that’s the cherry on top of the apocalypse.

- - -

- - -

How did your recent album ‘goldilocks x’ come to life? What was the creative process?

Making 'goldilocks x' was like curating an art show, spending time on each piece/song individually then stringing them all together under a blanket name for the opening night. Watching it trickle down the internet through the bedrooms and out the car windows. It was like taking 12 songs, which I spent time with intimately, calling them the chosen ones and releasing them forever into the abyss.

There’s something about ‘a woman is a god’ that, at least to me, feels tailored to a UK crowd. The track seems to share elements with garage in terms of the bass and the upbeat tempo - was this intentional? What are the influences behind the single?

When I made it, it definitely felt like an international song. The only influence was the way I felt when I heard the beat and what came out of me that day. A lot of people ask artist’s about their influences when sometimes they are the influence. We channel something that comes from within.

What made you move away from rap in your music, which perhaps now you’ve made more of a return to?

Nothing in particular, just mood swings. Feelings. It always depends on the day and what I’m feeling, there’s never a plan.

On ‘peppermint’ you speak of being born again - how would you say so?

Every day I am born again, every time I wake up I shed the day before me and I roll onto the next. We all have the power to be reborn at any moment we choose. We never have to stick to the same- unless the same is what we want.

Another line that struck me on ‘peppermint’ was “I can bleach my hair but can’t escape my roots.” To me, this is a double entendre and considering you were born in Vancouver, but are in fact both of Tamil and Swedish descent - how in touch do you feel with your own culture and heritage?

I am Tamil, Malayali, and a mix of Scandinavian heritage. My hair is dark brown and I’ve always bleached it- to me when I let the roots grow in I let my heritage grow in. It was a cute word play to me, but also empowering as a woman of colour.

- - -

- - -

You have collaborated with a range of artists, even furthermore icons whether that be through modelling or music. Is there a collaborative experience that stands out to you in your career, one that felt special?

I loved collaborating with Charli XCX, I’d say that and a new remix that’s about to drop are my all time favorites.

With a 30 date, worldwide tour ahead of you - would you say the art of performance and live music reveal a new dimension of Tommy Genesis?

You’ll have to come see.

Which city or country are you most looking forward to play at?

I can’t wait to tour Europe again and dip back into Canada, my hometown Vancouver.

Where do the next steps lie for Tommy Genesis? Do you have any goals or ambitions for the future you are manifesting?

Always.

- - -

- - -

'goldilocks x' is out now.

Words: Ana Lamond

- - -