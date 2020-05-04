Isolate With... Dro Carey

Dro Carey is renowned as the producer's producer, an inventive studio maverick with a reputation in both hemispheres. Work under his own name has appeared on the likes of Greco-Roman and Ramp, bolstering his slim but imposing catalogue.

New album 'Nothing Is A Solo Project' is incoming, with lauded imprint Soothsayer doing the honours. Inventive, dexterous, and genuinely intriguing, the record is an addictive return, with Dro Carey embracing the possibilities a full length project can offer.

To coincide with these strange times, Clash invited Dro Carey to compose an Isolate With... playlist as part of our #ClashCares strand.

He explains: "The direction I decided to take with this playlist was not so much looking at an 'isolation' theme but instead something to represent the toolkit of genres that helps me to boost my mood and contentedness while being at home; really realising it as a place of calm, intricacy and non-anxious reflections on memory."

"Rap is really so fundamental to this listening mode – for me, dance music is so much tied to DJing and preparing for DJing, all the great headphone mixes and podcasts out there not withstanding... However I wanted to be very sincere with this, about what I really need to hear at home for focus and contentedness. Curren$y is really crucial – he is without a doubt my favourite rapper ever and is so solid and hypnotic."

"The calm, focus feeling is also where the Stanley Cowell jazz piece comes in, especially his solo piano intro – generalising, but as a listening genre, jazz to me is very interior/reflective but at the same time enthusiastic and positive. I've also included a track from the great, great Manu Dibango, who died of COVID-19 5 days ago in Paris – RIP to an astonishing player and artist."

"'Soul Makossa' was the first vinyl record I bought when I was 13, at the Glebe Record Fair. If your situation permits it, please reduce your excursions outside the home to just the essential supermarket and medical trips."

"Exercise to videos. In Australia we are still seeing so many people who have the means and flexibility to stay home who are still traveling out into public for non-essential reasons. So I guess also consider this an 'isolation-promotion' playlist. I know it isn't possible for many jobs – but if it is possible for you, please think about how you can reduce your trips out of the home."

Tune in now.

