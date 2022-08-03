International Women's Day: 12 Inspirational Innovators

Today - March 8th - is International Women's Day, a moment for the world to pause and reflect on the impact of femme energy.

The impact of womxn on pop culture is incalculable, ranging from icons such as Madonna, Diana Ross, and Debbie Harry through to modern day trailblazers like Solange, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Clash picks out 12 artists who inspire us on a daily basis.

- - -

SOPHIE

The late and legendary SOPHIE (also known as Sophie Xeon and Sophie MSMSMSM) awakened a wave of underground artists, excavated an aperture for queer creators to thrive, and changed the face of pop music forever.

SOPHIE's signature synthesised sound - nicknamed by fans as 'pots and pans' due to its avant garde electronic qualities - snapped and wobbled into public view in 2013 with first single 'Nothing More To Say.' The kinetic sound was pioneered alongside record label titans PC Music, and continues to have an influence on music across genres.

In October 2017 with the music video for 'It's Okay To Cry', SOPHIE's voice and image was used for the first time to reintroduce Xeon as a trans woman. SOPHIE grew in notoriety to work with huge names in music, including Madonna, Charli XCX, and Vince Staples.

SOPHIE's music created a sanctuary within which the LGBTQ+ community can dance. Seeing a trans woman visibly succeed in composing a melodious world has left a luminous, energizing footprint on the music industry. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

Kesha

Kesha, previously stylised as Ke$ha, had her first major success in early 2009 with Flo Rida's 'Right Round'. From then on, she took the music industry by storm by releasing a string of pop smash hits, including 'Bla Bla Bla,' 'Your Love is My Drug,' 'We R Who We R' and 'Blow,' amongst others, becoming a cornerstore of early 2000's pop.

However, Kesha took a hiatus from music after checking into rehab and entering an ongoing public lawsuit against the producer, Dr Luke, including charges of sexual assault, battery, and long-term emotional and psychological abuse.

As the lawsuit unfolded, multiple women were inspired to speak out about their own mistreatments in the music industry, including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift. Kesha reappeared in 2018 with the release of her song 'Praying' - an arresting ballad directed towards her abuser about healing and her own strength.

Kesha sharing her story has inspired others to speak out about injustice, which is working to make the music industry a safer place for women. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

Noname

Fatimah Nyeemah Warner, also known as Noname, began her career in music as a rapper, poet and record producer. However, Warner now utilises her platform for activism - seeking to change systemic American issues.

Her songs speak out about racism, sexism, and injustice, with a smooth flair and witty lyricism. Her most recent release, 'Rainforest,' focuses on exploring social injustice and anti-capitalist theories. Warner has consistently spoken out about supporting women in rap - a significantly male-dominated portion of the music industry - and pushes back against myths of women in hip-hop.

Warner also heads the Noname book club - an organisation featuring two books a month from writers of colour with meetings all around the US. The club has also expanded into a prison program, providing reading materials for those incarcerated, and providing women across communities a point of connection and access. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

Dream Wife

Frequently likened to key figures in the Riot Grrrl movement such as Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, Dream Wife are the art punk rockers with a sound as captivating as their messages. Dream Wife's music is outspoken, writing songs on topics that support women, in an attempt to dismantle the patriarchy.

A stand-out from their debut, 'Somebody' was released on International Women's Day in 2017, and aims to confront rape culture by detailing the experience of living in a female body and the assumptions placed upon it. Hefty guitar and lyricism to match makes for an incredible live performance that aims to be safe for all; Dream Wife have a "bitches to the front" policy at their shows - allowing women and non-binary people to the front of crowd in order to mosh safely.

You can mosh with them on their upcoming UK tour. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama is a woman taking the music industry by storm. Her debut self-titled album, 'Sawayama' received incredible critical acclaim for its cross-genre experimental style and ear-worm tracks such as 'Comme des Garcons' and 'Dynasty'.

Also featured on Gaga's 'Dawn Of Chromatica' remix album, Sawayama is working her way up to household name in pop. However, Sawayama had to fight for her album to be eligible for commendation.

Although having immigrated to the UK at five years old, Sawayama, was ineligible for a Brit Award due to not holding a British passport. She campaigned against this controversial policy, and went on to win the 2021 Brit Awards' Rising Star Awards. Sawayama is also openly pansexual, and unapologetically herself - a true inspiration to women in music everywhere. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

Arca

Arca may appear like a new face in music, but the artist has a career spanning over a decade and ten studio albums under her belt. Having produced for the likes of Björk, Kelela, FKA Twigs and Kanye West, Arca's future is as bright as her history.

With music that is hard to pin down - stimulating, electronic and experimental - her most recent release 'Kick IIIII' is part of a series of projects defying genre. The 'KICK' quintet series melds ambient instrumentation and Arca's Latin roots for a refreshing take on experimental pop.

Identifying as a non-binary trans latina woman, Arca has remained outspoken about her sexuality and gender and her right to freely self-identify through her music. (Gem Stokes)

- - -

FKA twigs

FKA Twigs is the art-house of R&B. Originally starting out as a dancer, Tahliah Debrett Barnett’s penchant for performance has resulted in a sound as gloriously theatrical as it is experimental. No longer the ‘Video Girl’, hidden in plain sight performing in the music videos of other artists, Barnett is now impossible to ignore.

From her sound, to her spellbinding live shows, Barnett is the epitome of what it means to be, not only a musician, but an artist. Moving between realms of electronic trip-hop and ethereal pop, Barnett is constantly proving that she can exist easily within any musical landscape. Her mystifying soprano vocal range glitters with emotion, at points almost siren-like and deeply enchanting.

Recent mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ further expanded Barnett’s sonic palate, delving even further into trap, afrobeats and hyperpop. (Emily Swingle)

- - -

Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace is somewhat of a punk-rock icon. Starting off as a solo act at 17, she would go on to form and front the legendary punk band Against Me! - and thus forge her path into rock legend. Initially presenting as male, Grace eventually spoke out about her feelings of gender dysphoria in 2012 - eventually culminating in one hell of an album, the ragged, lyrically raw 'Transgender Dysphoria Blues' in 2014.

Since, Grace has only continued to solidify her position as rock royalty. Combining an unapologetic honesty with a gloriously punk middle-finger attitude, Grace is a personality that you can’t help but be absolutely charmed by.

Since Against Me!, her musical ventures have only expanded - having started solo project Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers in 2016, and releasing her long-awaited fully solo album, ‘Stay Alive’, in 2020. When it comes to Grace, music is truly in her blood, and there’s no sign of that ever stopping. (Emily Swingle)

- - -

Bjork

Bjork. In many ways, this is a woman that needs no introduction - a figure powerful and iconic enough to be known by her first name alone. From her debut album, Bjork has been at the cutting-edge of experimental art pop; every release pushes the boundaries of music, reinventing itself as tracks unfold and defying all expectation. Every Bjork album is a true experience, a layered enigma of complex soundscapes just waiting to be explored.

From Medulla’s (2004) twisting and morphing of human vocals as faux-instrumentals, to Biophilia’s (2011) utilisation of a singing Tesla coil, Bjork’s quirky and vibrant ability to craft new sounds is otherworldly. Every release feels like something from the future - some kind of avant-garde space-y post-punk that shouldn’t exist yet.

She’s the absolute definition of tastebreaker, and that’s how she’s still wowing up to this day. (Emily Swingle)

- - -

Nova Twins

Nova Twin have barrelled onto the scene like a hurricane. Armed with ferociously distorted basslines and a sickeningly cool aesthetic, this urban-punk duo are a force to be reckoned with. Lyrically, the duo delve into themes of misogyny, racist dismissal and the imbalance of power in society - and every theme is handled with a furious, impassioned screech for change. 2020 debut ‘Who Are The Girls?’ serves as the perfect introduction to the pair.

Toying with grime, rap and elements of nu-metal, the album riles within your guts, a non-stop lesson in how to make your presence felt - WE are the girls, and you can’t ignore us anymore. With their sophomore album 'SUPERNOVA' on the way on the 17th June, we can’t wait to see just what else the girls have to say - and we’re sure it’s going to be absolutely brutal. (Emily Swingle)

- - -

The Linda Lindas

Absolutely glittering with charm, The Linda Lindas are here to brighten your life.

With a delightful, impossibly fun fuzzy sheen, The Linda Lindas are delivering hazy coming-of-age anthems in a haze of carefree nostalgia. There’s a true magic within the buoyant basslines - and the magic is enhanced when you know just how old the girls are, ages ranging 17 to just 11. Their sound and aesthetic is defined by a sense of nervous excitement, dipping a toe into punk in a way that feels natural and suits them perfectly.

Title track from upcoming debut 'Growing Up' feels so optimistic in a way that bog-standard punk typically might not - and it’s refreshing in its innocence. The April 8th debut is set to absolutely sparkle with personality and unashamed optimism. This sunshiney release is definitely not one to miss. (Emily Swingle)

- - -

Bree Runway

Defining herself as ‘Lady Gaga meets Lil' Kim’, British rapper Bree Runway is an absolute delight. Combining the likes of pop, trap and hyper-pop, Bree serves a cocktail of musical styles with a flourish. Her sound is confident and every track is gorgeously produced, luxuriously seeping out of your speakers.

Born-and-raised in Hackney, where she experienced colourism and even attempted skin-bleaching, these struggles have resulted in an unshakable sense of self.

Debut release '2000AND4EVA' showcases an artist set on asserting her individual self and sound. Bree entirely rejects any grounded sense of genre outright at points - merely aiming to craft tracks that feel truly and entirely Bree Runway. (Emily Swingle)

- - -