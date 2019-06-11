Influences: Willie J Healey

Willie J Healey has never wanted to stay in one place.

The Oxfordshire bard has vowed not to write the same song twice, and this has pushed him into some extraordinary spaces.

Tipped by the likes of Laurie Vincent of Slaves, Orlando Weeks and Gaz Coombes, the cult songwriter hit up YALA! Records for his latest EP.

Out this month, it contains some of his best, funniest, most insightful character sketches, these illuminating songwriting moments that are exceptionally lyrical.

With this in mind, Clash tracked down Willie J Healey to uncover a few of his Influences...

- - -

Modern Lovers – ‘Road Runner’



This was and still is one of my biggest influences. I’ve always loved this band and this track, it has a child-like innocence to it yet it still manages to blow your mind.

My mind is blown whenever I listen to it. Jonathon Richman is the king of the lazy half laughin’, half tender delivery.

- - -

Velvet Underground – ‘Sweet Jane’



Another classic. Messy yet cute, Lou’s delivery’s always seem one off and unattainable. The band also sound like they are learning the song while it’s being recorded.

So hot, so heavy probably the coolest track on my list. Hot lyrics.

- - -

Neil Young – ‘Motion Pictures’



A sad slow track. One I fall back on every time. Neil Young is my all-time favourite and I can’t hang with people who don’t like at least one of his songs. His lyrics are cloudy and confusing which I love. Sounds silly but it’s true.

Real deal Neil!

- - -

Faces – ‘Stay With Me’



Guitar tones mullets and British pub rock. For me, Faces are often over looked and shadowed by the Stones, Beatles, etc, etc

What’s not to love, get outta here with that ‘merican stuff Willie. We’re talkin’ Rod, Ron & Ron, Kenny & Ian. True heroes, style icons!

- - -

Van Morrison – ‘Coney Island’



A tender love letter to his mother. I could cry Van, for real. Strings pullin’ to a tender Irish delivery. I was born and raised on the Van Morrison back catalogue and for that I am forever grateful.

A flood of youth comes rushing in whenever I hear Van. This track in particular reminds me of long car journeys with my father.

- - -

And in true Columbo style - just one more thing... check out this cool-as-heck live session Willie J Healey recorded for YALA! Records.

'Hello Good Morning' EP will be released on November 15th via YALA! Records.

Catch Willie J Healey at the following shows:

November

6 Glasgow King Tut's

7 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

8 Sheffield Leadmill

9 Manchester YES

13 Nottingham Bodega Social Club

14 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

15 Brighton Patterns

16 Birmingham Castle and Falcon

20 Southampton Joiners Arms

21 London Omeara

