Influences: The Joy Formidable

The Joy Formidable have been travelling almost since their first rehearsal.

The Welsh group have always worked hard, playing show after show, building a network of friends, fans, contemporaries, and rivals in the process.

New album 'AAARTH' is incoming, and it might well be their furthest travelled record yet. Matching the Welsh hills against the multi-coloured landscapes of the Utah / Arizona border - recorded in the American south-west, it's an album that unites some rather disparate mythologies.

"'AAARTH' unites the personal with the mythical and symbolic," she comments; "We've definitely made a colourful, mystical collage with this record, partly because of our surroundings. Those multi-coloured sunsets & the primeval elements of nature in the Southwest – it’s emboldened our imaginations in the songwriting and the production."

"I love stories and seeing symbolism and meaning change with different cultures and interpretations. I see it in my lyrics, a lot of the imagery plays on being ambivalent because I’m often expressing a lot of things at once. That’s true of the title; it falls somewhere between a scream, an exaltation, a play on words, and then this motif of the bear ('arth' in Welsh) that spiritually represents strength, wisdom and healing."

A stirring, inspired record, 'AAARTH' arrives shortly - Clash invited Ritzy to name a few key Influences that inspired them along the way...

Curtis Mayfield - 'The Makings Of You'



Love this song and on top of that I love where it sits on Curtis, his first solo record. It’s a beautiful, tender love song, a little personal touch in an album that’s deals with big contemporary issues. I just love these lyrics, he has no words that do justice to how he feels:

"The love of all mankind, should reflect some sign of these words I’ve tried to recite , they’re close but not quite, almost impossible to do, reciting the makings of you..."

The Smiths - 'Asleep'



I’m drawn to songs that sound like lullabies.; lots of simple, soothing repetition. Musically this a beautiful lullaby but lyrically it’s very dark with the wind in the background adding to the chill. You don’t know if he’s contemplating suicide, dealing with a breakup or depression but I get very emotional listening to this track.

PJ Harvey - 'The Whores Hustle And The Hustlers Whore'



One of many fantastic songs on 'Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea'. I love the atmosphere she’s created on this record and her voice has an almost sermon like quality here. That command over this dark 6/4 pulse and wash is really powerful and evocative and somehow beautifully uncomfortable. Her melodies and changes have definitely had a big influence on me as a songwriter.

Santigold - 'Can’t Get Enough Of Myself'



Big fan of Santigold and this track is fun and wry, satirizing peoples obsession with themselves and a culture of narcissism on the rise. It’s a great sounding track, I really like the production & the vocals. I love a song that has something to say but it also makes you want to get up and dance.

Sepultura - 'Roots Bloody Roots'



The opening track on a truly original sounding album. It sounds HUGE ! It’s dangerous and hypnotic with an amazing riff. I’m a big fan of bands that aren’t afraid of doing something different and this is a really unique sounding rock album. What a way to kick off a record.

The Joy Formidable will release new album 'AAARTH' on September 28th. Catch the band at the following shows:

September

29 Nottingham Rough Trade in-store

30 Bristol Rough Trade in-store

October

1 London Rough Trade East in-store Photo Credit: Timothy Hiatt

