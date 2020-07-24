Influences: Sophia Kennedy

Sophia Kennedy is part of the no-rules arts communities that pepper the German city of Hamburg.

Actually born in the States - Baltimore, to be exact - she discovered herself in the city, allowing her music to expand and evolve in the process.

New album 'Monsters' took about three years to construct, whimsical yet experimental synth pop constructions that sit invitingly in the left-field.

Mense Reents of Die Vögel worked on it throughout, helping to push Sophia Kennedy into fresh arenas.

Alongside the way, she absorbed new influences, and re-discovered some old touchstones.

Clash found out more.

- - -

Mina - 'Se Telefonado'

This piece is very moving to me. The structure and build-up of the melody that never seems to end, the composition, the grandeur and the tragedy. I think this piece shows how closely pain and the feeling of liveliness are connected with each other.

- - -

The Tornados - 'Telstar'

I love this piece very much. You can literally hear the ingenious madness of legendary producer and sound pioneer Joe Meek. I think this piece can be interesting for everyone who deals with sound, you can learn a lot from it.

Musically, this piece exhilarates me and describes quite well how I often feel: Wobbly, joyful, slightly off track.

- - -

Tyler, the Creator - 'See You Again' (Ft. Kali Uchis)

His music has been with me for quite a while now since 'Flower Boy'.

His music touches me so strongly because one can hear his conflict between his existence as a rapper, singer, musician and producer. He is everything at the same time. His toughness, pleasure in destruction and also his love for playful, warm and soulful music - I enjoy dwelling in his world and learn from him.

- - -

Mount Kimbie, Micachu - 'Marilyn'

I’ve been listening to this Song so much - I think it is so beautiful and haunting. The sound production is so warm, broken - the vocals by Mica Levi are staggering and have a great affect on me. She’s an absolute legend.

- - -

Ray Charles - 'That Lucky Old Sun'

Makes me cry every time. What a fucking great song.

- - -

'Monsters' is out now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.