Influences: Joshua Radin

Sometimes your big break will come just by chance.

Take American songwriter Joshua Radin. An artist who has patiently, steadfastly built his own universe, American actor Zach Braff became a fan, a one man advocate for his music.

Handing a tape to Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, Radin's music peppered the vastly successful series, becoming a gateway drug for his intriguing, highly nuanced full length projects.

Ending 2019 on a creative high, Joshua Radin released his superb album 'Here, Right Now' to widespread acclaim.

Set to play London this coming weekend, the songwriter sat down with Clash to reveal a few of his Influences.

- - -

Bob Dylan - 'Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright'



This is the first song I ever learned to play on a guitar and I still play it all the time in concert.

- - -

Elliott Smith - 'Between The Bars'



This is the second song I earned to play. He was such an incredible guitar player but I try my best when playing this to make it my own. I can’t really play it the way he did.

- - -

Paul Simon - 'St. Judy’s Comet'



This is the song my Dad used to sing in the car while I was falling asleep in the back. He can’t sing at all, but it still makes me sentimental whenever I hear it.

- - -

Sam Cooke - 'Bring It On Home To Me'



In my opinion this is the best soul song ever written. I try to emulate this song constantly and always come up so short.

- - -

The Beatles - 'Yesterday'



Why can’t I write a perfect song while sleeping and just wake up and play it? Makes me angry and inspired simultaneously.

- - -

'Here, Right Now' is out now. Catch Joshua Radin at London venue Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 1st.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.