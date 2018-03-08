Influences: JFDR

Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir has already worked on various projects, completed various releases.

A songwriter in perpetual evolution, her music shifts from neo-classical realms through to beautifully heart-on-sleeve lyricism.

Now working as JFDR, new EP 'White Sun' - out now, doncha know - finds the Icelandic talent re-casting some of her older work in a new realm.

A fantastic stop-off point for those new to her work, it also operates as a deftly pieced together EP in its own right, yet another chapter from a furiously productive musician.

Here, Jófríður Ákadóttir breaks down a few of her Influences...

- - -

Joni Mitchell - 'Both Sides Now'



I read that Joni finds in ‘Both Sides Now’ she failed to capture the array of thoughts she was processing at that time, about life and love and the wideness in between and beyond.

It interests me because I think that’s maybe the song’s most profound quality. The analogies she uses leave a lot of space for interpretation and imagination yet pinpoint the essence of her thoughts beautifully and describe elements most human beings can relate to on some level.

- - -

Enya - 'Caribbean Blue'



I think this song is magic. I could analyse it further but it’s not necessary. Enjoy.

- - -

Arthur Russell - 'A Little Lost'



It’s hard to leave out Arthur Russell. He was so far ahead of his time, making DIY recordings and lo-fi gems before that was as accessible and accepted as it is today. He’s so gorgeously free in his songwriting, performance and arrangement, the whole spectrum is open and free.

I could pick many of his songs but I always come back to this one as my favourite. It’s the melancholy of love, the excitement and the terror of vulnerability.

- - -

Steve Reich - 'New York Counterpoint'



In music history class my teacher said people often connected very strongly with minimalist music or hated it. If they hated it they might prefer serialism and vice versa. I was immediately moved by minimalism, Steve Reich in particular. I played this piece with my clarinet choir while I was still in music school and grew a deep connection to it.

- - -

Björk - 'Unravel'



I find this is Björk at her possibly sparsest. It's simple and strong like one heavy push rather than layers of gentle ones. A sensibility I admire endlessly.

- - -

JFDR's 'White Sun' EP is out now.

