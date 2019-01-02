Influences: Exploring TOY's Constituent Parts

TOY has long been at the vanguard of London's psychedelic underground, a group whose potent, swirling, motorik conceptions draw from a hallucinogenic palette.

Newly released LP 'Happy In The Hollow' however finds TOY reaching inwards, exploring their constituent parts and attempting to find new functions for each aspect of their foundation.

As a result it's an intriguing, perplexing puzzle of a record, a psychedelic mosaic in which instruments are swapped, voices intermingle, and nothing is ever as it seems.

Noted crate diggers, TOY sat down with Clash to discuss a few of the Influences that went into their fascinating new record...

Cosey Fanni Tutti - 'PTUTTI'



From her new album 'TUTTI'. Love the dissonant horn playing through this. Excited to hear more.

Stanley Myers: House Of Whipchord OST



Great British Horror film from 1974 directed by Peter Walker with a great soundtrack.

Simon Finn - 'Pass The Distance'



Really great album. Apparently he used to go around shouting his songs at people. He goes particularly crazy on the track 'Jerusalem.'

Brian Eno - 'Fickle Sun (iii) I'm Set Free'



Really moving cover of 'I'm Set Free' that I only heard recently. The strings are really beautiful.

Sibylle Baier - 'The End'



A beautiful song which really does conjure the feeling of the end of something. The loneliness of just the guitar and the finality in her voice are really haunting.

'Happy In The Hollow' is out now. TOY will play London's Village Underground on February 20th.

