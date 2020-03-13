Influences: Egyptian Blue

Egyptian Blue have a sound that cuts straight through the noise.

Agonisingly precise, the band's seismic approach is razor sharp, a taut, angular explosion in slow motion.

Fresh from touring with The Murder Capital the band have completed work on their new EP, which is out in April via Yala! Records.

There's a headline show at the Lexington in London later this month, too, with Egyptian Blue set to unveil new material in the process.

Showing remarkable control and effortless constraint, the group's sound feels utterly three dimensional, this crunching weight of guitar music tumbling out of the speakers.

Clash spoke to Egyptian Blue about their Influences...

- - -

Wire - 'Another The Letter'



I always had a precarious eye on Wire through my teenage years, particularly the artwork, but it never quite tipped over the edge. I remember being in a dusty pub in London and our mate would bang on and on about them. Since then they’ve become a quintessential band for me personally and the development of Egyptian Blue, maybe unconsciously.

So many songs to choose from but this is the first song I became obsessed with. So short and weird and uniquely brilliant. Although probably a cameo type song from 'Chairs Missing', I see it as a primal track.

- - -

Radiohead - 'Bangers + Mash'



The most distinguished band from my childhood and probably shaped everything I do musically today. I have so much nostalgia for everything they do, that’s why I keep going back and back for inspiration.

Who can flaunt as much musical diversity as Radiohead but still brag brilliance in every corner? It’s pretty hard to pin down one tune as they’re all so arresting to me. This song is outrageous in terms of tone and contrast for guitars in particular.

The drop A on guitar, which I normally wouldn’t endorse, sounds outrageous.

- - -

Gang Of Four - 'Ether'



I could have chosen any song from this flawless record. I think I can speak on behalf of everyone in the band when I say this is a record we all love. It represents a very specific turning point in our own band.

In terms of the way the vocals are constructed in Gang Of Four tracks we have definitely tried to emulate this, the guitars playing and instrumentation is so strong.

All in all a very powerful record, that has shaped the direction of music, and this band.

- - -

Iceage - 'Broken Bone'



Iceage’s debut record was massively influential on me even at a young age of probably about 14, seeing them live there was so much passion, pain and anger conveyed through these aggressive Danish punks. It was loud, aggressive and pursued with so much conviction that it definitely changed the way we looked and thought about music.

In the last year or so I rekindled a love to this record, it has sort of made its way back round to the forefront of my mind. The guitars and imagery in this track are a great example of perhaps what we try to achieve at times, there’s a lot to love about this record.

- - -

Don Caballero - 'The Peter Criss Jazz'



Don Caballero are a seminal math rock band and this has to be one of the most cathartic releases out there. The guitar parts throughout this band’s catalogue are just phenomenal, and are absolutely second to none.

Math-rock has always been an influence on Egyptian Blue creatively, the use of effects combined with the overall playing is just so powerful, and this track is a great example of why we fell in love with it.

Don Caballero are a great band all of their material just seems timeless, and never ages.

- - -

Catch Egyptian Blue at London's Lexington venue on March 25th - the band's 'Body Of itch' EP follows on April 10th.

