  • soundcheck on the beach in atlantic city
  • when i opened the teen choice awards :)
  • moments before playing jimmy fallon
  • a blue boy cowboy packing for tour
  • this is luca. he’s a hair magician.
  • THESE ARE MY YELLOW CIRCULAR OBJECTS THAT LOOK LIKE LEMONS BUT THAT ARE ACTUALLY CEMENT OR SOMETHING
  • helloooooooooo
  • this is my normal walking stance…it’s called having INTENTION in your stride ok sweaty??? (yes i meant to spell it sweaty)
  • lol i don’t understand why people act like you can only be a cat OR dog person, how about I LOVE BOTH (but here i am with a cat…)
  • it’s always time 2 fall deep into an existential crisis
  • :)
  • YOOOOOO
  • YO #2 (and blurry!)
  • *plays entire solo one half-step off* oh okay TIGHT
  • is this thing on???
  • writing with one of my best friends michael pollack
  • somewhere in NYC
  • am i working on new music or scrolling through different brands of cat litters for the cat that i don’t even own :)
  • Csus413xminor7Major23.JUICEBOX
  • …and in the car

In Photos: Lauv On Tour

Up close with the streaming phenomenon...
ClashMusic
Features
29 · 08 · 2018

ClashMusic / / 29 · 08 · 2018
0

Streaming is a funny old business.

Numbers count for a lot in this world, but they don't count for everything - an arbiter of success, perhaps, but when it comes to music heart and soul often count for more.

Thankfully Lauv has got both of those in spades, and perhaps that's why his music connects in the way it does.

Ratcheting up recording breaking streaming numbers, Lauv is fast becoming a phenomenon, an internationally recognised talent who is still - largely - independent.

Recently heading back out on the road, Lauv took a camera along for the ride, as he played to countless fans, made his debut on Jimmy Fallon, and meeting countless new friends.

Check out the action up top...

- - -

Oh, and Lauv fans may want to check his social media feeds tomorrow for something new, and a little special...

For tickets to the latest Lauv shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Lauv
gallery
-

Follow Clash: