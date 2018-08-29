In Photos: Lauv On Tour

Streaming is a funny old business.

Numbers count for a lot in this world, but they don't count for everything - an arbiter of success, perhaps, but when it comes to music heart and soul often count for more.

Thankfully Lauv has got both of those in spades, and perhaps that's why his music connects in the way it does.

Ratcheting up recording breaking streaming numbers, Lauv is fast becoming a phenomenon, an internationally recognised talent who is still - largely - independent.

Recently heading back out on the road, Lauv took a camera along for the ride, as he played to countless fans, made his debut on Jimmy Fallon, and meeting countless new friends.

Check out the action up top...

- - -

Oh, and Lauv fans may want to check his social media feeds tomorrow for something new, and a little special...

For tickets to the latest Lauv shows click HERE.

