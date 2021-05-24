In Conversation: Wallice

It is 10:30am, the sun is shining into Wallice’s home in Los Angeles. There is an immediate sense of warmth radiating from this young songwriter, shining from the beams of her smile.

About to release her first EP ‘Off The Rails’ (on June 4th, no less), she's crafted a collection of songs which weaves personal light-hearted fun and pop culture with familiar testing circumstances. We sat down with Wallice to learn more about her beginnings and the elements which motivated guidance upon the six tracks.

Speaking to Clash, it seems that there was a defining moment in Wallice’s life which drove her towards a career in music. When hearing Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ she fell in love with the sound and aesthetic. Although not her biggest fan anymore, it is what initially sparked the fire. The cultivated songstress grew up in Topanga, LA, a creative, hippy-occupied town. This artistic energy must have impacted the young multi-instrumentalist, as she tells us: "In public elementary school I learnt to play the recorder and trumpet. When I was nine, I started playing cello, I played that for 10 years."

Though she didn’t harbour her passions through a home based-influence, commenting: "I didn’t grow up with a piano in the house and my parents playing. But I was always very drawn to it."

- - -

- - -

Wallice emphasises a gratitude for her parents' ongoing support. "My mum never said ‘maybe you should get a degree in accounting just in case’ she always said ‘do what makes you happy’. Even my dad, who is a very Japanese businessman in his outlook would say ‘life is short, do what you want to do’." Only recently has music become a career for her, it has been a journey. With this in mind Wallice provides a strong message for her audience: "If you just don’t give up and it is what you love, it will happen eventually!"

This is a signifier she conveys through her music. "In the lyrics I am very self-deprecating, and I make a lot of jokes," she explains. "But I think it is in a way that says don’t take yourself so seriously because life is so short, we are all going to make mistakes." This is definitely evident in '23' and ‘Hey Michael’, perfect pieces of exuberant hands in the air, jangly guitar pop. Wallice highlights: "It is OK to be young and dumb as long as you try to grow. I think that goes along with the life is short, do what makes you happy, message."

Her parents instilled a diverse range of culture in her from a young age which naturally manifests itself in her music. Japanese 80s pop has been on Wallice’s radar, she correspondingly mentions the jazz scene there. "When I went to Japan there were a lot of jazz clubs... Japanese culture still really likes jazz which I think is very lost in most of America except for New York. But even then, it’s a dying art form."

Wallice’s roots hold great significance to her. "My mom grew up in northern California but she lived in Japan from when she was 18-21 and learnt Japanese," she comments. Amazingly her parents met in the US although her dad is originally from Tokyo. Growing up, her mom would make her Japanese dishes and her dad would speak to her in Japanese. Though she grew up in America, she draws from Japanese culture and places it into her life. Her coming EP cover is inspired by 80s Japanese movie posters and album covers.

- - -

- - -

Ever since she attended a performing arts high school most of her life has been based around music. She later studied vocal jazz at college but decided it was not the right pathway ‘I personally went there to become a better vocalist in general because jazz is such a technical genre that once you get a grasp of that you can do almost any genre." At the college there was a divide between instrumentalists and vocalists which is why Wallice was not wholly enthused by the landscape. "The instrumentalists were more across the board. I kind of wish I went for guitar, not that I’m good enough!" she chuckles modestly. We know this is not the case as we can hear beautifully jazz-influenced guitar playing across the EP.

Making the bold decision to drop out of college, she reminisces about her short but sweet time in New York. In track ‘23’ a fake ID is mentioned and in the music video you can spot Wallice’s very own. She importantly emphasises: "I didn’t drink when I lived in New York but I had this ID so I could go to my friends' shows at bars!" Wallice connected with some cool faces who had mutual taste. The New York music scene was bustling around her, she references studio Figure 8 in Brooklyn which had the likes of Big Thief and Buck Meek recording there. She clarifies that her friends in New York "have more of a Saddle Creek records sound which doesn’t really come out of LA."

Long-term friend Marinelli came up in conversation too, who features in ‘Hey Michael’ and produced the EP. The capable pair met in middle school. Wallice comments: "We were both in the band orchestra, so we’d go to the same field trips to play at places like Disneyland, crazy fun California specific field trips." Marinelli approached Wallice when she uploaded songs to SoundCloud in her younger years. The closely tied friends have blossomed their writing together ever since. "We are so close, we can shoot down each other’s ideas without feeling offended, or really campaign for an idea we really believe in, so it brings out the best lyrics."

When it comes to writing Wallice is usually driving or partaking in a mundane task. She’ll think of a lyric line or a melody and type it up on notes. It is a fast process from then, where Marinelli and Wallice will get together in the studio and expand upon ideas. Her mastery of exploring intimate topics of friendships and relationships is obvious. In ‘Punching Bag’ she laments: "I’ve still got your place saved in my maps, I'll keep it for a rainy day when I relapse". No doubt people will relate. There is also a comedic, yet contemplative undertone to be discovered, like a conversation between friends. This is seen in ’23’ when Wallice sings: "And settle down and get a dog, And make my partner get a job..."

- - -

- - -

Unpretentious to a fault, the young songwriter blushes at the mention of any praise. "Half this EP only had a life in Utah which is funny because we don’t live there," she comments. The first three tracks were recorded in her grandparents’ home in Utah. There is a collective narrative running through the EP due to the timeframe it was produced in. ‘Punching Bag’ was written in August and the other songs in March. Wallice states: "I like how it has this chapter of my life feel."

'Headache' is currently her favourite track from the pop assortment, although it interchanges weekly. "I love 'Headache' because the middle you just wanna (she headbangs and laughs over Zoom) in a car at night!" Beginning innocently 'Headache' drags you unpredictably into a liberating distorted soundscape. She goes on with boundless enthusiasm: "And the ending is so ominous, it doesn’t sound like a solid ending but it is the end of the entire EP, which I think is really cool because it is kind of saying I am not done yet, there is more to come!"

With the future looking hopeful as lockdown eases Wallice is eager to play festivals and go on her first tour. After asking her who she would open up a show for if she had free choice, she takes a moment and then enunciates: "It changes often but I think I would choose MGMT or The Drums. I have seen both of them live at festivals. They have such good sets."

Put simply, Walice is a delight. A gentle soul who shares with the world an earnest message to accompany her truly inviting music. We have the button on repeat.

- - -

- - -

Wallice will release 'Off The Rails' EP on June 4th.

Words: Caitlin Sibthorpe

Photo Credit: Jerry Maestas

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.