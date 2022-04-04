In Conversation: Breakbot And Irfane

It’s been six whole years now since we last heard from Breakbot and Irfane. As the team responsible for 2010’s timeless anthem ‘Baby, I’m Yours’, the duo have spent over a decade crafting some of the finest house and disco that legendary French label Ed Banger has to offer.

For Breakbot, the moniker of Thibaut Jean-Marie Michel Berland, it’s been a journey that’s seen him go from an in-demand remixer for the likes of Justice, Metronomy, Pnau and Late Of The Pier, to a dependable purveyor of disco, house and everything in between. Working with longtime collaborator Christopher Irfane Khan-Acito, the duo quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with with the release of the albums 'By Your Side' and 'Still Waters' in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Meanwhile, 'Baby, I’m Yours’ popularity has continued to go from strength to strength. One of the finest slices of French disco in recent memory, the song has continued to take on a life of its own, having attained meme status in various different guises since the mid 2010s.

The duo’s new four-track EP, Remedy, released earlier this month, was created during lockdown following the construction of their new studio. With the promise of exciting new things to come, Paul Weedon caught up with the duo to find out more.

- - -

- - -

Congrats on the new EP. I understand that lockdown spurred you on to finish your new studio and, in turn, the EP itself. What does it mean for you guys to have your own space? What can you tell us about it?

Irfane: It’s very inspiring and also a bit overwhelming at the same time. It’s fun to have all this crazy gear at hand but, to be honest, we still love being able to create with a computer loaded with plug-ins and a MIDI keyboard. Having all the gear you’ve acquired over the past twenty years in the same place for the first time also puts you face to face with your own dementia. Where the studio really comes in handy is to finish tracks the right way. The speakers and the acoustics of the room really help us to achieve that. And we spend quite some time changing and replacing sounds we have in our computer sessions by analog synths, bleeps and so forth. But it’s really a matter of trial and error; sometimes the stuff you’re able to produce with a free online plug-in just can’t be replaced. So it stays.

Animated videos and, to some extent, the whole Breakbot aesthetic have become a really important part of your identity as an artist and musician. Thibaut, your background is in filmmaking. How important was it for you as a musician to be able to make your own creative stamp on the visual elements too?

Breakbot: I guess I have a few passions in life. Animation and music are definitely on top of that list. It feels natural to me to combine the two as they fit really well together, and I’m very thankful to be able to do so. I have a degree in 3D animation and worked a few years in that field before deciding to be a full-time musician hippie. 'Baby I’m Yours' was the first attempt to bring those two passions together and I will be forever grateful to Irina Dakeva who directed and hand painted the piece. Our latest collaboration with genius stop-motion artist Patagraph is our fourth fully animated video and it confirmed my love for those two mediums brought together.

- - -

- - -

You’ve been collaborating with one another for a long time now. How does the writing process work between the two of you?

Irfane: It’s very loose! The usual process would be for Thibaut to have an instrumental and hand it over to me to write to. We’ll then go over the melodies, harmonies, and make adjustments to the song, add parts and throw some other stuff in the bin… But sometimes it’s the other way round. I’ll have a vocal idea and Thibaut will sit at the keys and we’ll just try to work out some nice progressions that fit well with the vocal. Sometimes we also tweak the vocal a bit for it to stick to a grid we like… And sometimes we’ll just jam and something quality will come out of it, which always feels great and pushes us to keep doing that.

What does it mean for you guys to have a creative shorthand after all this tim ? How does that help affect the creative process?

Irfane: It always helps to know what the other person is thinking and where he is going with a beat, melody, arrangement, but I think what makes a big difference is being comprehensive of each other’s creative aspirations. We’ve made a lot of progress in that department since our beginnings. If one of us has an idea, we’ll always try it, even if we scrap it later… It just makes for a better vibe. No need for arguments about why it may or may not be a good idea. Just try it. Listen to it. And if it’s better, keep it. We’ve all spent too much time arguing in our lives.

You’ve both been affiliated with Ed Banger for many years now. From the outside looking in, the label has always seemed like one big family. How important has that support network been to you over the course of your careers?

Irfane: The family aspect is obviously real and very genuine and, yes, Pedro [Winter] definitely acts as a lovely paternal figure. An aspect that artists might stress a little less but that I feel very grateful for is how much of a facilitator he is… He’ll always try to make his artists’ visions come to life. Of course there is a fair amount of constructive criticism, but once things are clearly defined and adopted, it’s all about ‘How can we get this done? Who’s the best person to collaborate with for such and such an idea?’ Barriers don’t seem to exist in his world, which is very comforting for us.

- - -

- - -

I’ve got to ask this, because 'Baby, I’m Yours' is an all-timer. The song became a bit of a meme a few years back. Were you guys aware of that at the time? What did that mean to you to see the song being embraced in that way?

Irfane: It was kind of a weird one, wasn’t it? At first it was all about bad guys getting arrested with the little ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got em’ and the song saturating thereafter. But once people strayed away from the criminal videos and went on to some lighter stuff…

Breakbot: The cool thing about it is that it brought attention from a whole new younger audience. The track is 12 years old, and it definitely had a few lives in that time. Those memes definitely helped the track get streamed.

Thibaut, long before you dropped the tracks ‘Fantasy’ and ‘By Your Side’, you established yourself as a go-to remixer. What are some of your favourite memories from the early days cutting remixes for the likes of Justice, Metronomy and Late of the Pier, to name just a few?

Breakbot: I have a strong feeling about the Metronomy remix, because it was my entrance ticket to Ed Banger Records. I secretly dreamed of being part of that family, and when Pedro finally invited me to join them, I can’t describe how happy I was. Saying that it was a life-changer is an understatement. I also have a special feeling about the PNAU remix, which allowed me to open for them on a three week tour across Australia. It was amazingly refreshing at the start of my DJ career and introduced me to people I still cherish today. Same thing happened a few years later with my Chromeo remix. That bus tour crossing the USA from LA to NYC was such a treat.

Is there anyone you’ve not had the opportunity to remix or work with that you’d be keen to?

Breakbot: I would love to remix more R&B / soul / artists. There are so many of them that I like. I wouldn’t mind collaborating more with singers as I kind of always focused on my own vision of things.

'Still Waters' came out six years ago now, believe it or not. Can we expect LP3 someday and, if so, what can we expect from it?

Breakbot: We told each other we’d try to get an album done in 2022, so, with a bit of luck, it’ll be out next year.

What have you guys been listening to recently?

Irfane: Mostly the records I buy whenever I’m travelling, which range from library music to cosmic jazz to soul/funk to OST and also just some weird local stuff which I love scoring and bringing home. But also some great new albums by the likes of Bon Voyage Organisation, Eli Escobar, Lisa Bella Donna and Yu Su to name just a few.

Gaspard [Auge] and Victor [Le Masne] have also been having a good run with their own LPs and their work on Kavinsky’s album. Obviously keeping up to date with some of our favourite record labels now that clubs have reopened: DeeWee, Correspondant, Future Boogie, Phantasy, Running Back.

- - -

- - -

'Remedy' is available now.

Words: Paul Weedon // @Twotafkap

- - -