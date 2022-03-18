"In A Way I Became Dual" Mala On His Creative Process

The hardest thing about interviewing renowned artists is choosing which of their jewels of wisdom to present to the reader. Great artists are by their nature deep thinkers. Nobody has presented me with a harder version of this problem than Mala.

South London born Mala is best known for his pioneering role in UK music. One half of the pioneering dubstep duo Digital Mystikz he was a founding member of DMZ (whose tagline “Meditate on bass weight” illustrates their ethos and sound perfectly). A DJ and a producer he now spends much of his time working out of Deep Medi, the label he founded in 2006.

Clash caught up with Mala ahead of his upcoming appearance at the AVA London Festival on March 18th (the capital’s leading electronic music and arts conference, which takes place in Surrey Quays venue Printworks). Discussing the principles and experiences that helped define his current creative process and the moment that sparked his love of sound.

In a sunlit garden, Mala speaks candidly. Surrounded by a level of nature that makes my London box apartment feel appropriately limited. We delve easily into how his community and the knowledge he’s gained translates to his process of developing artists? “A while ago, after I had started both DMZ and Deep Medi. I was doing youth work in the Croydon area for a company called Croydon Youth Development Trust. We used to work with youngsters who had trouble at home, domestic violence, trouble with the police, and got kicked out of school. We'd have groups of kids come down and learn stuff in the studio. They were always very keen and enthusiastic because they were involved in something that wasn't a traditional environment for them to be in, they could get up and move around. It was about trying to give something that I'd learned to the youngsters.”

“I guess that was one of the reasons why Deep Medi came about. For me, it's always been about people and music, how we connect to that. Even when we were doing DMZ, the growth of all of that was never just the four of us. It was all the photographers, the journalists, the other DJs, and producers, the audience that came down, the other club owners that used to hold these spaces, the sound systems. It was about providing the platform to create a community that ends up thriving, just because that's the nature of the environment that's provided for it. It can't fail in that respect.”

Even though Mala is an iconic name within himself, he doesn’t exist in isolation from his counterparts. Having surrounded himself with countless musicians of exceptional calibre for decades. “There's always that healthy competition. Back in the day, you'd hear a track from Kode9 or a banger from Coki, it would just blow your mind. You wouldn't get down on it, you would be so inspired by it you'd want to raise your own game.”

“We need these environments, these platforms, we need people that are older than us that can help guide us. It really does solidify your path. Sometimes you're really into something, but you don't have access to anything. So you end up not being who you're supposed to be. When you run a record label, most of it is people management in a way, because the art always takes care of itself. I've always felt it's best to try and encourage the artist to really explore themselves. Because if you don't you end up writing something that won't have its own identity? I think when you encourage people to really be themselves with no fear. That's when you see people being free with their expression. That's when we have these unique, innovative, inspiring sounds. That's longevity, that's what will keep you doing it for years and years.”

He interprets his relationship to sound in a way that is deeply fused with personal sensation. I’m curious to know what sparked this creative flame and I ask if there’s a moment he could trace it back to? “It was 1992 going on 93. I got my first Hi-Fi stereo for Christmas. My parents had not long separated around that time and we spent Christmas at my nan's. I took my Hi-Fi back to my house, which was like the family house. When I was tuning the radio I came across a pirate radio station. At that moment, it was a feeling of being completely curious. But at the same time, it feeling so familiar. like I knew what it was and it was totally for me, even though I'd never heard anything like it before. That’s what sparked my interest in music and the way that I listen to music today with real deep scrutiny and enjoyment.”

“In a way I became dual; it split me that moment, thinking about it, because I became both scientist and vibes man. I think that's what you end up needing as a producer. You need to be a vibes person because that's what's going to give you the essence of the track. But when it comes to finishing and laying stuff down, you need to be scientific in a way. We have to understand the tools that we’re working with.”

He talks through how sometimes he views the scientist side of himself as a hindrance; an over-perfectionist, perhaps. “I think at some point in anybody's career, you can become quite contained to your environment, approaches and working methods. That can work for a very long time, sometimes you don't ever have to change that.” He explains that one of the ways he developed his process is by exploring alternative influences. With trips to South and Central America respectively, he immersed himself in their music cultures. Looking for new ways to connect to sound.

It might be difficult for some to connect the lines between one of the most respected men in dubstep with Cuba’s live band music scene. But both of these things draw on a long lineage of afro diasporic percussion and lyrical traditions. Themes of transcendence through sound weave between them and allow for a language beyond individual experience. “That allowed me to explore with these musicians, strip and break everything down, then rebuild it in the way that you rebuild something if you're mad into sound systems, you're from South London and you've grown up around concrete all your life.”

Mala smiles as he recounts how being immersed in Cuba's more traditional live band music culture brought out a more uncertain side of himself. “Some of these people played with the Buena Vista Social Club. When you can't play an instrument, you can't read music, and you go into these people's backyard the amount of doubt and fear, the lack of self-confidence, is higher because you almost feel like you can't speak their language. You soon realise that actually those doubts and fears need to be present, that's what allows you to check yourself, raise your game and meet your own expectations. Sometimes it's not so much about the music as it is about managing your mindset.”

When your body of work has such a personal connection sometimes it’s hard to know where you end and the project begins. With a degree of insight that is almost absolute in nature, Mala expands on how he places himself in relation to his music while addressing the monumental success of the dubstep genre in America.

“We have to be understanding enough of self. In a way, to not allow one's ego to be an enemy of self. It's easy to get bitter. So many people felt like it was developed in the UK and these guys are eating off of our plate. I never saw it that way. If anything, I was inspired. People around the other side of the world have taken something that we've done here in our small little city and turned it into something themselves. That's why we do what we do, to inspire. You don't get to make the call on how it inspires, or what people do with that inspiration.”

“The label has never been about owning music or owning artists, it's about providing a platform for people to be themselves. So you can't have any control over where people go. Sometimes that's difficult, sometimes you put everything you have time, energy, ideas, money into a project. Then at some point, that project wants to go somewhere else. How does that make you feel? Do you feel like you've wasted your time? Do they feel that they're indebted to you?”

Mala’s commitment to his craft and his community is inspiring to say the least. Sometimes people are born with the uncanny ability to say exactly what you need to hear. I’m not sure if Mala knows the extent of how much he possesses this talent but it will no doubt come into play during his appearance at the upcoming AVA London Festival . Clash asks what he’s looking forward to from the event: “I always go into these things pretty open-minded, I don't know about other people, but I never prepare for anything. I remember doing the exams at school and never preparing anything either, but somehow managing to get by. When it comes to my work. I feel like my life's work has brought me to this point where I'm able to share what I know and be open enough both in mind and heart to accept what I have received.”

“Obviously, it will be great to see Kode9. I haven't seen him for quite some time and we always have a good time when we get together. Our working process is quite similar, we're both people who have to work in the studio. We don't just click our fingers and it comes, that happens when you're in your 20s when everything's new and everything's open. But as we grow, and move on, we always want to do something new to our own ears. That takes time.”

Mala will appear in conversation at AVA Festival today (March 18th) at 10.30am; he will then play Back2Back with Hyperdub founder Kode9. AVA Festival takes place in Surrey Quays, London venue Printworks. Find tickets HERE.

Words: Naima Sutton

