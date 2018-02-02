Impey Gets Funky In The Clash DJ Mix

Impey has been a key figure in underground music for some time now, a DJ who can move from grime to hip-hop, from left-leaning beats all the way to commercial party-starters.

Through his associations with Astral Black and his own Ghost Notes label the producer has built a slim but potent catalogue, fixating on the more future-facing end of the digital spectral.

Always up for working with new talent, Impey's sets are often a gateway of sorts, matching all-out bangers to sounds you simply haven't heard before.

Set to play the Clash x Astral Black party in London's Ace Hotel tonight (July 25th) we asked the DJ if he'd compile a mix for us, something different to the norm.

"Compiled with vinyl from bargain bins across the country... alongside my mum's record collection" this is a biting selection of 80s funk and soul, including some stone cold classics from Donald Byrd, 52nd Street, SOS Band, and Bootsy Collins.

As ever there's a few left field diversions along the way, including a mystery track... no prize for figuring it out, mind you, but we would be impressed.

Tracklisting:

Jimmy Chingas - Phone Home (Instrumental)

S.O.S Band - High Hopes

52nd Street - Tell Me

Michael Wycoff - Do You Really Love Me

David Joseph - You Can’t Hide

Donald Byrd - Love Has Come Around

Aurra - You & Me Tonight

S.O.S Band - Groovin (That’s What We’re Doing)

Windjammer - Tossing And Turning

????? - ?????

Funkadelic - (Not Just) Knee Deep

James Ingram - Tuff

Bernard Wright - Spinnin’

Kevin Toney - Special K

Bernard Wright - Haboglabotribin

Bootsy Collins - Shine-O-Myte (Rag Popping)

Rick Holmes - Remember To Remember

- - -

