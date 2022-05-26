"I'm Here To Build A Legacy!" Clash Meets Kenny Allstar

Kenny Allstar has produced and been a part of some of the biggest UK rap moments for nearly a decade now. The man behind the influential Mad About Bars series on Mixtape Madness, which has showcased some of the UK’s biggest talents has been a platform that has helped catapult artists to the next level. On top of this, he’s hosting his 1XTRA show Voice Of The Streets, his own freestyle platform named General's Corner, along with featuring on a number of TV shows.

Now, Kenny Allstar has been looking for what’s next. How can the man who’s covered everything possible in the UK landscape feed his desire to evolve even further? Clash got the chance to speak with him over the phone to find out.

- - -

- - -

You’re involved in so much it seems. Whether it’s MTV raps, Mad About Bars, Voice of the streets, Generals Corner, or appearing on The Rap Game. There’s a lot going on man how do you find the time for everything?

I’ll be real with you, this is the quietest I’ve been in around six or seven years. It’s for many reasons, COVID being the first, and when I had achieved the main goals, like getting the 1Xtra show and having one of the biggest platforms in rap. I reached a point in my life where I was thinking, what’s next? I had reached my five-year plan, but I hadn’t foreseen what the next five years were going to look like.

Over the years the game has changed and the way that music is consumed, so I had to take a step back and find a new lease of life. I’ve been a part of a lot of great work, but I was losing steam, mentally as well. Now I’m coming back and being on the other side of the table. The people I look up to, are moguls and business owners. That’s just the stage I am in right now, I’m back, but this time I’m here to build a legacy.

It’s good to take time out and reflect, but you seem motivated right now too.

Yeah definitely, this is the most motivated I’ve ever been.

Do you think people haven’t seen enough of you personally also and your personality?

Definitely, there’s more to me that people haven’t seen. This summer you’re going to be seeing vlogs and me connecting with artists. I know that content is currency, I’ve learned that cool, I’ve always got to be on. I’m far from the end of my career, I’m still working and I have to show people what I’m up to and document these things for people to see.

In terms of your freestyle platforms, are you looking to keep this progressing also?

Mad About Bars is great, we're going for the seventh season, but we’ve got to up the levels and build the production even higher. I have General's Corner which is a freestyle platform owned by me where I also teamed up with Burberry to bring in a fashion focus also, and we’re looking to create a new season. I’m taking a pause on that to make it better, but last season we had rappers floating on water. These are the levels I’m trying to reach and further.

You’ve showcased talent with the likes of Mad About Bars series for a number of years now - do you think the bar has been raised in terms of the quality in the UK scene in general?

It’s bittersweet. Right now, it’s in a good place in terms of the economy and how it’s easier to make any money from music, or just a look from the industry. A lot of people who came from nothing are making substantial money. On the bitter side, there are some people who are just using the music scene to make a quick buck. How many TikTok infused records can we take? The quality control in some parts of the scene has weakened, but it’s just down to the money that’s being thrown around. Maybe they can’t make money from the type of music they want to make though. Who am I to say anything about it right? But in the long term, the industry suffers. I think it’s important to find balance, but overall the music scene in the UK is definitely in a better place than it was say five years ago. But at the end of the day, only the real prevail and the artists with a legacy will continue.

Also, the scene for rap freestyle platforms has definitely grown over the years. You have figureheads with the likes of Fumez The Engineer who are making businesses from it which is great to see.

There’s been so many pivotal Mad About Bars videos, I’ve got my favourite but are there any, in particular, that stick in the mind for you?

It changes all the time, there have been so many good ones over the years. M Huncho’s comes to mind, Central Cee, Skengdo & AM - you can’t choose one and I don’t want to leave any of them out, I love them all, but the people get the last say. For many of these artists, I’m giving them an opportunity when other platforms might not give them. So for many of these freestyles, we have them before their peak, but they’re hungry.

You’ve done a couple of club sets recently and there’s quite a bit coming up this summer for you - what can people expect from one of your sets?

Oh my days, I’m not even gassing yeah. When you see me live, it’s a special experience. I can connect with a crowd. I love DJing, it’s my first love, and it’s what I want to be known for. When I’m live it’s a different vibe and at festivals, it goes nuts. You could be having a shit week, Saturday comes and you go to a club - I could be there. That time of the week might be something that changes your mood and highlights. You just have to be there to feel that.

- - -

- - -

Words: Joe Hale // @joesquestion

- - -