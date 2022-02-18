"I'll Tell Them The F*cking Truth!" Clash Meets The Skinner Brothers

The Skinner Brothers are a band who’ve made a longstanding impression as one of the most down-to-earth and hard-working bands around. Their burgeoning success stands testament to their prolific output and personable demeanour.

Clash speaks to frontman Zac Skinner on the week that the band’s debut album ‘Soul Boy II’ is set to be released. He sits on the edge of his sofa, donning a charcoal grey flat cap that grapples against a big bush of hair, as well as a ‘Soul Boy’ jumper. In the opening moments of our chat, he is quick to flaunt the Soul Boy brand to me. “I bought the trademark for Soul Boy a while ago, I couldn’t believe it hadn’t been taken. I got to the point where I stopped wearing other people’s shit, stopped promoting stuff that wasn’t a true representation of me”. It’s an attitude that spills over into the band’s music that’s one-hundred per cent independent.

In the midst of success, they’ve been hailed with comparisons to Kasabian, Jamie T, and Alex Turner. Upon arrival such comparisons are undoubtedly charming, however, in the same breath, they fundamentally abandon any notion of just how unique they are. In the wake of a plethora of shows and an ever-growing fan base, they still have an affinity to keep their fans close. They are always quick to respond to any praise coming their way on socials, as well as having an active Facebook group named 'The Skinner Brothers Family' where fans around the country are connected.

Tracks on the album like ‘Mountain High’, ‘Low’, ‘M.O.R.E’ sees the Skinner Brothers make a return to their riotous, raddle-rousing sound, building on burgeoning acclaim following their EP ‘Culture Non-Stop’. ‘Put Me Down As A Maybe’ sees The Skinner Brothers lead the charge for a glorious return to British guitar music that we have so dearly missed. In contrast to the anthemic tone of much of the record, both ‘Stupid Much?’ and the acoustic rendition of ‘Away Days’ shine a light on the lyrical depth and vocal capabilities of the frontman. Zac adds: “‘Stupid Much’ is a bit of a different vibe from the tunes we’ve been putting out so far. It’s a song about regret. We all have them and we’ve all been there - me included, just more than most people. This is sort of the hangover song I suppose.”

This album is a product of ten years of blood, sweat and tears, endless highs and lows, and a true labour of love. Zac reflects on just how profound a journey it’s been “Ten years ago, I moved here to London. I didn’t know anybody and came here with nothing but a belief that I could make this music thing happen This has been a journey! Blood sweat and tears. We love everyone who is behind The Skinner Brothers.” These are the words of a frontman whose band deserve nothing more than to build on their success, the music and community-feel they have harboured has enriched listeners with a much-needed sense of solace and belonging, a reminder that they aren’t alone in their struggles.

The band's years of recording and touring can be hailed for their empowering qualities, allowing others to accept themselves which is a process that in-turn, the bands frontman has also gone through. “When I first came to London, I really wasn’t comfortable in my own skin. I was trying to be someone else, in what I wore, how I spoke, where I came from, I felt like I didn’t have enough of a story… but in these weeks leading up to the album that’s all felt different. I feel at ease, if someone asks me who I am and what my story is, then I’ll tell them the fucking truth, and do you know what I’ve come to accept it’s a good fucking story.”

The tale of a such a story is only set to thicken as the masses listen to what is a standout album. The band are also set to sail on their biggest tour to date, touring all around the UK, with a large chunk of the tour sold-out with hundreds in attendance for each show. Zac, perhaps unaware of just how far the band have come, asks: “Do you think they’ll turn up? Do you reckon the shows will be any good outside of London?” It’s this humble demeanour that speaks volumes of how far the band have come, and how far they’ll continue to go. The ability to stay so profoundly personal in the midst of your rise is truly revelatory.

'Soul Boy II' is out now.

Words: Josh Crowe

