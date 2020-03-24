Iceland's Daði Freyr On Crafting The Eurovision Winner That Never Was

Eurovision might be cancelled, but Icelandic jack-of-all-trades Daði Freyr is here to prove that good music will always find a way. Gracing phone screens at a viral speed across the globe is his disco-infused single 'Think About Things': a much-needed ray of sunshine and comedy, all packaged in matching sweaters, crammed into an Icelandic living room.

While the track follows in the classically camp Eurovision tradition, radiating a sense of letting go and celebration, the music video is really the crowning glory. A traditional family watch, appalled, by the display of this low-energy, synchronised pop ensemble singing and dancing and taking on just about every single Eurovision schtick in the book.

It’s unbelievably funny, in a way that pop music rarely is these days. There’s no wonder, then, that 'Think About Things' has racked up almost six million views on YouTube. It’s true: Daði Freyr is exactly what you need right now.

We caught up with the Eurovision’s winner that never won for quickfire questions about what he’s up to, and where he’s going next.

How are you holding up in quarantine at the moment?

I have my studio at home in Germany. I always worked from there anyway. Everything's pretty much locked down. Here, you can't be in groups bigger than two, and the police are checking on people in the parks and stuff like that. If you're in bigger groups, they can come and check your ID to make sure that you live together.

The music video for your song 'Think About Things' has a brilliant sense of humour. How important is a little bit of comedy when it comes to music?

I don't know, it depends. To me, I'm not such a serious person, I guess, so it makes sense to me to have humour incorporated into my music. Otherwise, it would feel disingenuous. I just want to represent myself as well as I can with my music. I think that's how I'm going to do the best job that I can.

What do you think makes good pop music?

I enjoy catchiness. I don't listen to that much pop music - not like the chart-topping kind - but I like when it's different; I like when there is something new.

Would you call yourself a pop artist?

I don't know, I just make the music that I make. I don't want to put myself in a box like that. I know that I couldn't produce music for Justin Bieber, or someone like that. I don't know how that kind of pop music is made. I have my skillset, which is limited to what I do, but I wouldn't necessary pop music yet - but if it becomes more popular, then yes.

What musical influences have you grown up with? What do you enjoy?

I really like Hot Chip, Daft Punk, Gorillaz, Justice - Justice are pretty much the reason why I got into electronic music, why I make music on synthesisers. And then there's the stuff I grew up listening to that my dad loved, like Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool & The Gang.

Why do you think that 'Think About Things' has become the perfect song for people struggling through quarantine?

It's a positive song. To me, at least, it's a fun track, it's fun to listen to. It goes through a few different stages. Also, I wrote it for the Eurovision performance on the stage, so it's written with that in mind - to be performed. Maybe that's something people feel when they listen to it: that it has this energetic feel to it.

What do you love about Eurovision?

Eurovision is a big thing in Iceland. Pretty much everyone watches it. I'm not a crazy fan - I don't really listen to the music outside of when the competition is happening, but it's a party every year. I think more than 90% of Iceland watches Eurovision every year. Even if you don't like Eurovision, you're probably going to a friend's house to watch it if you're in Iceland.

How was it to see the likes of Pink and James Corden all really loving the song? Was it surprising to see the amount of viral love the track received?

Yeah, definitely - especially in the beginning. It's weird how fast you can get used to something like that. When I first saw the most random celebrity - Russell Crowe was the first big name to post it - it felt really weird, and that was a really big moment. But then some time passed, and it got more and more views and more and more people talking about it. Then, when it finally got to James Corden and Pink posting about it, you stop thinking about it in that way - it's almost like any other person.

Was the dance something you came up with?

Yep. Pretty much, if there's anything you see there, then it's probably my idea. I wrote the track and produced it; I put together the entire stage performance and came up with the dance with some input from friends. But I pretty much made this myself.

I'm sure this is just the beginning of many things you're going to be doing. What can we expect from you in the future?

I also hope it's going to be the start of something! I'm going to be touring, probably, until the end of the year with the band I'm putting together. The band that's in the video and the band that would be on stage for Eurovision is not a real band. The keyboardist is my wife - she actually plays piano - but the other two guys, the bass player and the drummer, don't play any instruments at all and haven't really been on stage.

It's just something we did with friends of hours - we thought it would be funny to get onto Eurovision!

Words: Sophie Walker

