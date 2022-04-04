"I Wanted A Slutty Track!" Clash Meets Confidence Man

From The Beatles in their Sgt. Pepper uniforms to Janelle Monáe’s afro-futuristic renegade cyborg, it’s always refreshing to see artists fully commit to the notion of being a pop star. No dowdy threads and “we make music for ourselves and if anyone else likes it, well, that’s a bonus” for these guys, they know that pop is showbiz and it’s more fun if you live it 24/7.

This is what springs to mind when Sugar Bones and Janet Planet – one half of Australian party-starters Confidence Man – appear over a slightly shaky connection for our video call. It’s a non-descript midweek evening and the band are simply hanging out at their Melbourne share-house, yet they’re styled for stardom. Sugar Bones is sporting a tight vest top in brilliant white, one errant curl of his slicked-back silver hair dangling in front of his eye. He’s half tough guy, half heartthrob – you’d like him. Janet Planet wears a matching jacket and trousers set with a green and black checkerboard pattern, which looks incredible. She’s half Spice Girl, half vintage fashionista – you’d like her.

Together they’re a force of nature that you both want to both be and be with – you’d love them.

Confidence Man – fronted by Janet Planet and Sugar Bones and with instrumentation from Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild – emerged from the ashes of multiple indie groups in Brisbane’s fertile music scene in the middle of the previous decade. Their debut LP, ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ , marked them out as something a little different. It was based in the sound of the groups that had formed them, yet the lyrics were sardonic and the music was melded with elements of dance and baroque psychedelia.

Their new album, the superlative ‘Tilt’, has a marked shift away from guitars and towards the dancefloor. Previous single, ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’, sounds like a banger pulled straight from heaven, with exultant choirs over pulsing handbag house beats. You could be mistaken for thinking it’s a great lost track from 1992, something the band are deliberate about. “We’ve been discovering a whole section of music we didn’t know when we wrote the first record. We got a lot deeper listening to these old 90s records as well as more modern dance music,” explains Janet Planet. “I suppose ‘Tilt’ is probably our take on that.”

Another early 90s phenomenon that ‘Tilt’ takes its cues from is the NYC ballroom scene. The empowering spoken word monologue at the start of ‘Woman’ almost sounds like a proclamation from Paris Is Burning, and several of the tracks sounds purpose-built for defiant strutting. At the time of our interview, Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, the obvious faces of the band (“If we could, we’d get rid of the other two,” jokes Sugar Bones at one point), have been learning to vogue in preparation for their upcoming live shows. Unsurprisingly for a band whose primary motivation is having a good time, these shows sound off the hook.

“It’s panning out to be the most spectacular thing we’ve ever done,” enthuses Janet Planet. “The costumes are out of control. Also, we’ve made a bit of money and I feel like that’s been dangerous for us.” “No one should have ever given us money,” adds Sugar Bones with a wry smile.

Speaking of money, the band also invested cash in “renovations” to help them get through tough times in the world’s most locked down city. “We actually made our own club in the house,” says Janet Planet. “We had this kind of warehouse-y vibe out the back. We ordered lights from China. We had a pretty sick set-up out there.” “We realised that’s all you really need – a shed and a few lights,” surmises Sugar Bones. This all makes sense for a band whose love of a big night out means that, when asked what a typical day on tour looks like, they respond, “Being hungover.” Though Janet Planet does also point out she raids the vintage and second-hand stores of whatever town or city the quartet find themselves in, which explains how she can serve such looks while lounging at home.

If you need one more reason to let Confidence Man into your life, give ‘Toy Boy’ a listen. Hilariously, it’s been described by the band as a “J-Lo slut jam” – a descriptor which definitely warrants a few follow-up questions. “We were on a writing trip and realised we needed one more,” begins Janet Planet, “and I wanted a slutty track. I was so stoked by the end of it because it was exactly the song I was looking for – it’s angular and it’s a little bit house-y.” Lyrics include, “Rub you down in butter and I serve you on a plate / They say there’s seven wonders but my toy boy makes it eight.” Or, as Janet Planet puts it, “Typical Con Man boiled down to J-Lo.”

Sugar Bones signs off, laughing, “We’re taking asses and not taking names.”

Now there’s a band manifesto few bands can compete with.

'TILT' is out now.

Words: Joe Rivers // @joeripcord

Photo Credit: Jamie Heath

