"I Just Let My Intuition Lead Me" Meg Myers Interviewed

“It's okay to feel. Whatever it is you’re feeling at this moment, know that it’s safe to allow yourself to feel it,” says acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Myers. Known for vulnerable and cathartic musicianship, this potent force hopes that her music becomes a safe space for her listeners, something she wants to pursue on her soon-to-be-completed third album.

Recently dropping two new EPs 'Thank U 4 Taking Me To 2 The Disco’ and ‘I'd Like 2 Go Home Now’ - both of which follow her sophomore album ‘Take Me To The Disco’ - Meg is clearly on something of a creative roll. Speaking of the inspiration and process behind the EPs, she says: “Almost all of those songs on these EPs I wrote at the same time that I wrote ‘Take Me To The Disco’. I had to pick the songs that I went to be on the album and a lot of them didn't go on it but I always felt like I wanted them to be released because they were all really important songs to me.”

“So basically, I already had this body of work with songs that are almost five years old and I added a couple new songs which I wrote over the last year. I'm working on my third album right now but I thought these EPs would be something to tide my fans over,” she says, adding: “I also thought like if I'm not going to release them now that I may never release them, and it’s funny that although I was in a completely different headspace when I wrote most of these songs, a lot of the feelings I’m going through now are the same”.

Meg found herself disassociated and depressed after the release of ‘Take Me To The Disco’, but she explains that she is in a much better headspace now, channelling her painful past experiences into inspiring music filled with a bold creativity and lucid musical vision. Delving into her evolution as an artist, she says: “I would say from the ‘Take Me To The Disco’ era to where I'm at now, the writing has changed for sure. Earlier, I’d go to the studio meet the writer and spend a few days writing with them, then I’d find a producer and have the album produced. Now I write in the house alone. I don't put any time constraints or pressure on myself.”

“I really opened up a space for me to be like a ‘crazy professor’, experimenting with my music freely and taking the time to understand my music. There’s no pressure, nobody telling me to make a hit. I’m just feeling my emotions without having anybody in the room with me and tapping into new places within myself. Writing has always been therapeutic for me but now I take the time to draw inspiration from around me, from nature - it’s become a very healing process.”

Aided by a much-needed spiritual breakthrough, the Tennessee-born, LA-based artist has found herself not only understanding herself, but the world at larger better through her renewed vigour for song writing. Meg comments: “I never really understood why I was a certain way or why I acted or felt a certain way, but I was able to like really take the time to look at some of the darker experiences of my early life and turn it into a thing of beauty through my music.”

“As I’ve healed myself I've opened up to see more of myself, I’ve simultaneously become more aware of the world and that’s also found its way into my music. I have started being more interested in finding out about what's going on in the world writing more about what I see happening. So it started up on the inside and then it expanded to become more all-encompassing.”

She adds: “A lot of my tracks were drawn from early childhood trauma, my general life growing up, my ancestral past life and all of these different things that I wasn't aware. But I’d say nature is my number one inspiration. When I hike or when I just go into nature and I just put my feet in the ground or put my hands on a tree, I really empty the thoughts and receive the information that Mother Earth wants to pass to me. Something else I get inspiration from is the ocean. Since my spiritual awakening I’ve realised that there’s so much inspiration to be drawn from these sources if you’d just allow yourself to.”

This connection with nature and her love for music is what remains her priority for the future. Touching on the most important bit of her bucket list, she reveals: “I’d would love to get like house and have a studio in it. To have a place to just like live and be in nature and create all the time that's really what I see for myself.”

With creation unburdened by pressure at the forefront of her current existence as an artist, Meg is not without frustrations. Talking about the best and hardest parts of the music-making process, she says: “Personally, writing is simultaneously the most fun and most frustrating part of the music making process. Sometimes I’m drawn by this intuition, this voice telling me ‘go to your piano and make music’ and I do it. This can be annoying because I’ll be doing something else, and it can be distracting. But then I start writing, and what I write all of a sudden shows me how I'm feeling or what I'm going through, what I've been feeling or what I've been like avoiding. So writing is the best because it’s beyond writing music for me – it’s so meaningful yet liberating. But it can be frustrating because sometimes I’m like: I don't want to do this right now. I don't want to look at my life right now!”

Despite the frustrations, Meg insists on never forcing her hand when it comes to creative motivation, allowing intuition to lead her by its steady hand. She says: “I don’t try to motivate myself if I’m not up for it, I feel things will unfold as it's meant to and I can't force it so I just trust in the universe. As I said, I just let my intuition lead me and I try to be present in the moment. I try to meditate at least once at least until morning and discipline myself to get present. Just taking a breath centres me and makes my day a lot better, but sometimes I also allow myself to feel the distractions.”

As someone who effortlessly creativity and self-salvation through a conscious spiritual awakening, the most surreal moment in Meg’s career is one connected to the higher perspective she hopes more people will embrace. She says: “I think the most surreal moment was when I got my first number one was definitely that was cool. I knew that it was going to do that and I was like talking about it and I think everybody thought I was kind of crazy but I knew what was in my heart and stuck with it, so it happening was really great”.

“It would be cool to get to a place where writing about things such as a higher perspective is fully embraced. As the world continues to evolve we're going to all be become more psychic and more aware, so if some of the stuff that maybe sounds a bit ‘crazy’ is embraced everyone will be able to share so much more with each other.”

As intriguing as she is intelligent and as mysterious as she is transparent, Meg Myers is a lesson in how self-love and self-acceptance can allow you to see the world in better light. Whether in her poignant lyricism, her deeply purposely soundscapes or simple yet powerful conversation, she is the epitome of moving forward through transcending the pain of the past to accept the strength of the present, while building a vehicle to the future.

Words: Malvika Padin

