"I Always Knew Writing Was A Healing Practice For Me" Claud Interviewed

In what is without doubt the most claustrophobic period of our lives, it has never been more important to acknowledge our sense of self and express our thoughts with those in our vicinity.

For many this is a relatively new experience, one of the few positives from being locked down. What’s been a revelation to millions has been a way of life personally and creatively for Claud Mintz. Performing under the mononym Claud, the NYC based artist’s music navigates through the different phases of their life, absorbing these experiences and overhauling their creativity in the process.

“I always knew writing was a healing practice for me and I think with Covid and all the other events and traumas over the last year have solidified that for me. I really get through things by dumping my emotions on creative projects.”

The dumping of emotions and confrontation of past traumas is something Claud's ever- expanding fan base embrace, the act of making such personal thoughts so widely accessible feels truly revelatory.

Last October, Claud was announced as the first signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ brand new Dead Oceans aligned imprint, Saddest Factory Records. They recalls the moment Phoebe got in touch, “she reached out to me about a year ago, she’d heard some of my really early demos and said she’d really resonated with them.”

What followed was the funk-laden anthem ‘Gold’, a track of blistering catchiness that cements their already burgeoning reputation of being a pop renegade. When asked about the reaction to the releases so far Claud says: “It’s been really exciting! Every song has gotten a different reaction, with ‘GOLD ‘everyone seemed really excited about the video and gave it lots of love on YouTube. 'Soft Spot' really hit home with a lot of people, we all have a soft spot for indie rock and rock in general. It tapped into that more anthemic side of music and love songs.”

“It was exactly the response I wanted to get and I was really excited people were commenting on it being nostalgic and speaking to them. That was definitely my goal for that song.

Amongst all the excitement surrounding the releases, there is an understanding of just how odd of a time it is to be releasing their first album, something Claud is trying to navigate through: “I’m really missing being able to see people’s reactions to my music, but a part of me really likes not being able to see it. There is still a feeling of privacy with the record, but because I can’t physically see anyone’s reaction to it it still has that element of privacy.”

As Claud’s music continues to propel itself on a global scale, being listened to by an ever-growing it is still the opinion of the individuals closest to they that matters the most to touch more people, wealth of positivity “a lot of the time I’ve written a song I’m excited to get feedback from friends. If my friends don’t like my music, I don’t like my music.”

Along the journey there have been plenty of setbacks, something Claud not any takes in their stride, but embraces as a seminal part of growing as an artist. “Sometimes with the internet it feels like everyone is watching, which isn’t entirely true. There is room for error and people still recognise we’re human. Feeling scared is normal, don’t let that hold you back.”

We then discuss what advice they would give to aspiring artists.

“People often reach out to me that they have a ton of music but aren’t sure how to release it, my advice is just go for it and get it out there. If only one person hears it you did a good job. It’s all about getting over that hurdle, it’s all about getting past that initial sense of discomfort.

Claud finishes: “The lessons you learn from earlier releases help you grow and see the progress you’ve made.”

'Super Monster' will be released on February 12th.

Words: Josh Crowe

Main Photo: Angela Ricciardi

