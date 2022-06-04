How Does It Feel To Be Loved? Look To Indie Pop's Future

How Does It Feel To Be Loved? is a central pillar of London's indie pop communities.

But it's more than that. Across two decades the club night has brought together like minds, fostering friendships, marriages, and even bands in its wake.

Currently based at Central London's The Phoenix, lockdown placed challenges in its path, but it also bought opportunities.

Using social media in an innovative way, the team behind How Does It Feel To Be Loved? now augment their events with a live-stream on Mixlr - gaining a global audience in the process - while they've also enabled a VR recreation of the Canterbury Arms on Altspace.

Yet the club still remains firmly attached to its roots. In addition to honouring the founding voices of indie pop - think Sarah Records, Orange Juice - the DJs are busy platforming new groups, and bold, fresh voices.

Clash spoke to How Does It Feel To Be Loved? co-founder Ian Watson about the current picks shaking the dancefloor...

- - -

The Bug Club - 'We Don’t Need Room For Lovin'

Super loveable lo-fi indie pop from brilliant new Welsh trio The Bug Club that sounds like a dance-off between Jeffrey Lewis and Half Man Half Biscuit. This one always gets everyone bouncing around the room with joy.

- - -

Pip Blom - 'Keep It Together'

Three minutes 20 seconds of pure happiness, 'Keep It Together' blurs the classic grunge pop of Veruca Salt and Pip Blom’s fellow countrymen Bettie Serveert with the elation of Camera Obscura at their brightest. We love soaring pop melodies and huge choruses at HDIF so this song was an instant favourite.

- - -

Nation Of Language - 'Across That Fine Line'

Take the best bits of Future Islands, early OMD and ‘Let’s Go Surfing’ by The Drums, and you have Brooklyn’s latest new wave sensations, Nation Of Language. One of those atmospheric songs that can fill a dancefloor in seconds.

- - -

En Attendant Ana - 'I'm A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday'

En Attendant Ana’s last album, 'Juillet', was a huge hit at HDIF – who could resist the notion of a French take on Alvvays’ sublime fuzz pop? – and this fantastic post-punk cover of the traditional Irish song made famous by The Pogues has been a surprise dancefloor smash.

- - -

Butcher Boy - 'Dear John'

Classic literate indie pop of the style that feels like it’s been in short support recently, Dear John marks the very welcome return of Glasgow’s Butcher Boy. If you’ve ever found yourself dancing with your eyes closed to Tindersticks, Belle & Sebastian or The Left Banke, then this song was written for you.

- - -

Ducks Ltd - '18 Cigarettes'

One of the highlights of last year’s superb Modern Fiction album, this adds a blast of youthful urgency to the classic Flying Nun jangle pop sound of The Chills and The Bats, and fits perfectly with the many Sarah records classics we play at How Does It Feel.

- - -

Breakup Haircut - 'Out Of My Way (I’m Not Getting On The Nightbus)'

The last gig I saw before the first lockdown hit was Big Joanie supported by Breakup Haircut, so it feels good to be celebrating a glorious, life-affirming new single from Breakup Haircut. Anyone who’s ever leapt around bellowing at the top of their voice to Martha or The Spook School will fall in love with this in an instant.

- - -

How Does It Feel To Be Loved?’s 20th birthday party is on Saturday, April 16th at The Phoenix, Cavendish Square, London // ticket link.

- - -