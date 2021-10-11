Hit Refresh: Finn Askew Interviewed

Finn Askew knows how to write a good love song. Or so the twenty-year old says, citing his love of poetry as he draws his hoodie strings in tight around his face, a few wisps of blonde hair peeking out from behind a heart-shaped hole.

Alone in his hotel room, Finn has just woken up. House-keeping have knocked on his door for the third time today. Chuckling, he says they’ve been quite adamant in their offerings: fresh towels, a turn-down and a pillow chocolate. In the warm afterglow of festival season – Reading, Leeds, and Mainstage at Alt LDN – Finn is on a short stopover in London before heading to Bath and then Paris.

The last few months have seen Finn beginning to outgrow the small back room of the pub, the grounding weight of his guitar. “I’ve always played, just me and my guitar. It’s nice to hold on to that for as long as can,” he says, looking back momentarily at a time before he was making small talk with Post Malone, inciting mosh-pits, and watching himself up on one of those large pixelated screens; when he was just an obnoxious kid from small-town Somerset.

It’s too early in the day for him to answer the question of who his favourite love poet is, but Finn can quite confidently differentiate a good love song, from a bad (“bait”) one, with at least three of the six tracks on his upcoming EP, ‘Tokyo’ being of the ‘good’ kind. “I like love songs where they don’t always sound like love songs,” he says. After a pause, adding thoughtfully, “when it’s real.” Stay away from cringe-worthy lyrics, he warns. “The classics: ‘I love you,’ ‘you broke my heart,’ ‘oh shit, I miss you!’”

“I like using weird words. When I say, ‘my daffodil’ or something. Who the fuck calls their girl their daffodil? Or ‘peach / girl do what to do.’ Weird stuff. That sort of stuff. Like poetry.” Voice still husky from sleep, Finn talks briefly of the minor heartbreak he experienced two weeks ago. “I had a pretty shit thing happen with some girl. But I’ve written some mad songs since!” he says, voice perking up. “Sometimes I need a little refresh. I love it happening – I like the shit stuff happening – because I think: oh damn! I’m actually going to write some good stuff now.”

The most magical track on his EP, he says, is piano ballad ‘Daffodil,’ the conception of which included a cancelled Uber and a single vocal take. “It was such a beautiful moment: so natural, so raw. The first take – it’s basically the demo. It was perfect.” A brief moment of concern passes over his features as he considers the soft track being lost in the heat and riff-raff of the rest of the EP. “I’ve never really done a piano ballad before. It’s not your typical piano ballad either. The structure of it: verse, pre-verse, and one big moment – the chorus. It’s a weird structure, which is perfect. I love weird structures. I hate the normal. I hope it doesn’t get lost. I don’t think it will.”

In 2021, Vevo Dscvr named Askew as one of their Artists To Watch, a natural high for the kid who shines when all eyes are on him. “Maybe if I had lived in London I wouldn’t have been as confident.” He muses. “There’s more people like me in London. Back at home, I stand out like a sore thumb. I had more chance. I thought, ‘this is brilliant.’ I was confident in my craft. I knew I was going to do well. I knew I made good music. You’ve got to believe in yourself, or else there’s no fucking point. It was never pure cockiness.”

Turning twenty this year, Finn basks in the glory of having achieved so much in such little time. He enjoys telling people his age and witnessing their surprise, their horror. What were they doing at twenty? “The weird thing is that when I was younger, I used to think that when I got to thirty, that would be the cut-off. You’re done. But I know people still out clubbing and doing their thing! So your thirties aren’t too bad.”

“I struggle with those sorts of questions: you know when they ask things like: ‘Where do you see yourself in ten years?’ or ‘What’s your dream venue?’ I don’t know. But I’ll let you know when I play it.”

Finn Askew speaks in tongues: the quantifiers, filler words, and fragmented sentences of a generation addicted to the constant flow of images, who talk loudly about their wildest dreams, but refuse to put any discernible timeframe on them. He’s still too young to have settled on the final and finessed ‘Finn Askew’ sound. He’ll let you know when he does.

Catch Finn Askew at the Courtyard Theatre, London on November 10th; and Night Tales, London on November 17th.

Words: Jessica Fynn

Photography: Cosmo Webber

Fashion: Harry Clements

