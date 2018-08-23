Highly Freakish: Entering The Court Of King Tuff

King Tuff just wants to get onstage and make a noise.

Seated backstage at London’s Moth Club, he’s in that weird Twilight Zone between soundcheck and performance, and he’s itching to do something. A fidgeting, always-energetic presence, he’s back out on tour in the UK for the first time in God alone knows how long, following in the footsteps of new album ‘The Other’.

Out now on Sub Pop, it’s the first King Tuff record in four years, and a determined attempt to broaden the lexicon associated with that name. “I just needed to take a minute,” he says. “I got a little sick of myself, or what I was doing. Which happens over the years… you just get bored of things.”

Taking a backseat, the sudden silence stood in stark opposition to King Tuff’s famously hard-working nature. “I feel like I used to be a lot more prolific,” he admits. “I used to make a few albums a year but it hasn’t really been that way since I started touring a lot. The touring has really taken my prolific-ness down a few notches. That’s why I got into music, the creative part of it. I’m trying to even that out a little bit.”

Searching for balance is one of the main themes on ‘The Other’, with the American artist embracing new sounds, fresh ideas. “I felt like I had just gone down this one path that was getting narrower, and narrower,” he says. “I was doing it to myself but it felt like it was going into this straight up rock zone, which I never intended, but I felt like it was what people wanted from me, or expected from me, so that’s what I should do. Then I realised that was the wrong thing to do. Not the wrong thing, exactly, but not what was exciting to me. I knew I had to break that a little bit.”

King Tuff’s garage attack, he suggests, doesn’t echo the variations in his own record collection. “I’ve always listened to all kinds of music, but I never really tried to explore them in my own music. So that’s really what I’m fucking with now, is exploring different zones and seeing where it can go.”

Coming full circle, King Tuff began jamming with close friend and frequent collaborator Ty Segall, and his comrade’s unbridled energy pushed him into a new realm. “He is the most prolific. He can’t be stopped. Nor should he be!” Tuff exclaims. “Ty would just come over and we’d jam with him on the drums and me on the bass. He’s a real good firestarter, because he doesn’t over-think things and he’s good at working, and that rubs off on you. He’s just very pure with his work. He just does it!”

Building up lengthy jams, King Tuff would then edit this into the flamboyant, colour-strewn material which dominates ‘The Other’. “For me, the hardest thing is starting the work,” he admits. “Once it’s started I can work endlessly on it, but sitting down and pressing ‘record’ and getting something – for some reason – is the hardest part to just get past. For someone like him, he just comes over and we start doing it. After he leaves I can sit there and work on it for hours.”

An old friend also took charge of remix duties for recent single ‘Psycho Magic’, with Tune-Yards’ songwriter Merrill Garbus adding a dub-infused weight to her re-working. “She’s an old, old friend of mine. I had never done remixes before but some of these new songs… I feel like my songs in the past didn’t really call for that but these new songs have more of a groove to them, so there is that possibility.”

“She lived in my town in Vermont, and she worked at this coffee shop… This is before she was writing her own songs,” he recalls. “She would run an open mic, and do puppetry and things like that. We started a frickin’ reggae band! And we played one show… but it was legendary!”

Out now, ‘The Other’ has been followed by a burst of live dates, including a rare UK visit from the regal Tuff. It’s an experience he relishes, but also one that diminishes his creative capacities. “I mean, touring is just a totally different mindset,” he says. “You almost have to be in semi-meditative mode just to get through it because it’s so physically and emotionally exhausting – or it can be. So I have to go into an almost half-zombie mode just to be chill the whole time.”

“If I’m like really feeling things, being emotionally raw, then touring is just too much. So I have to kind of focus my energy just on being calm.” Watching the band soundcheck earlier, though, Clash is struck by a common sense of purpose; battle-hardened by their spells on the road, King Tuff’s current line up contains a bunch of shit-kicking, rabble-rousing garage punk ne'er-do-wells, and it’s all the better for it.

“You really get a strong bond with the people that you’re on tour with, you really become a family. And that’s really special. This band I’m with now, we’re having the greatest time because we all love each other.”

After coming to an impasse with his own music, the tour also offers King Tuff a chance at acquiescence. “It’s strange,” he admits. “When the years pass by and you take a step away and start to find things you didn’t like, and find things you do like.”

“We are bringing some of the older stuff back in and it feels really good to play. Especially because the second you start the song the crowd knows it – and that just feels good. It’s almost like the songs become their songs… I’m just the middle man. They’re not mine any more.”

The only moment King Tuff truly owns the songs, he says, is the brief period between the finishing the record and getting it out on digital and physical shelves – a white heat moment when the music is genuinely personal. “I really just let the songs happen, and I let them go where they want to go,” he says. “I let the songs lead me.”

At one point in our conversation King Tuff jokes about recording more records – a lot more. Chuckling, he backtracks a little, perhaps out of respect for Sub Pop’s overheating marketing department.

“I don’t know if I’d really want to do that…! I think one a year would be enough for me,” he smiles. “If I was doing six records a year there would probably be one record with songs and the rest would be... highly freakish. The key is just to let yourself be free and maybe that means a lot of records, maybe it means none.”

'The Other' is out now.

