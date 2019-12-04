Heartcore Policy: Backstage with Madball

New York City’s finest hardcore quartet Madball know a thing or two about keeping it real and staying true and authentic. Quickly becoming part of the city’s original scene, the band started out as a side project formed out of the iconic band Agnostic Front.

Nine albums and a wealth of experience later, the band continue to stay strong and fresh. Having undergone some line-up changes, the group line-up includes Freddy Cricien, Jorge “Hoya Roc” Guerra, Mike Justian and Mike Gunari. Determined to keep things interesting and exciting, the acclaimed album release ‘For the Cause’ from 2018 saw the band diversify and try out new creative territory. Of course, it still sounded like Madball, but it was more eclectic, and there was a different edge to it.

Following two sold out shows in New York, Madball have just delivered four blistering sold out shows in some of the UK’s most intimate and special venues - in Newcastle, Leeds, Coventry and London - in association with Brooklyn Brewery. Each show had a unique vibe, and the crowds connected with the band.

Clash Magazine met the band’s enigmatic frontman Freddy Cricien in relation to their London show at the Underworld in Camden to talk about longevity, success, the recent tour and their plans for the future.

- - -

What has the tour been like? What is it like to be back in London?

The shows had an intimate vibe. There was a good connection with everyone, every city was slightly different and full of good energy. I love London. It is one of my favourite cities to play, we’ve been coming here for a long time, we have roots here from the 1990s. London is a great city, the shows are very good. It’s a nice melting pot, it’s one of those cities where you get people from everywhere like New York. It feels like home a bit.

Madball formed at around the same time as Brooklyn Brewery was founded?

I wasn’t drinking beer in 1988, I was 12 years old, but I lived in Greenpoint, Brooklyn for years. Brooklyn Brewery and Greenpoint are stone’s throw away right next to each other. I’ve known Brooklyn Brewery for years, it was cool when I first started seeing it in England because this have been the first place overseas. The beer is very good.

Initially, the company reached to our booking agent in Germany. The whole Brooklyn concept sounded cool. I love the way they rolled it out. The ticket was cheap, they gave everyone a beer and a piece of merch. They wanted to bring attention to their product, but it was done in a classy and grassroots way. It was a chance to play to different people that are curious. We are an authentic group of guys, we live what we talk about. Our scene caters to this sort of thing, the places we play.

Is it true that New York’s hardcore scene has moved to Brooklyn?

Yes, lately more venues are moving onto Greenpoint and the area where Brooklyn Brewery is. It’s about the availability of places to play. There is more small venues popping up in Brooklyn than in the city. The smaller places are hard to get into, and in some places, they are too big for certain bands. The city is a great destination, but yes a lot of the touring bands coming through - hardcore bands, punk whatever - are going to Brooklyn.

‘For the Cause’ is diverse and includes other influences, how important is it to stay fresh?

We know who we are and what people expect of us. But it gets to a point where you’ve got to diversify. Sometimes the ideas float around forever, maybe you don’t want to do it at a certain time. We’re taking more chances, we’re still going to be who we are, have certain songs that are what people wanna hear. We can’t just keep doing the same old songs.

- - -

- - -

You are signed to Nuclear Blast. What’s the relationship like?

Nuclear Blast is one of the biggest heavy music labels. We’re grateful to be in that camp. The relationship is free and on an album-by-album basis. We have total freedom of what we want to do. That’s the only situation I’d ever put myself in. I’ve learnt from other experiences. Artistically speaking, we’ve pretty much always had freedom to do what we want. There are other elements of record labels that can get complicated, but these guys are easy.

Is hardcore as relevant as when Madball started out?

We’ve grown up with it, it’s our world. There’s a younger generation, there’s a whole internet generation. With the younger generation it’s different groups of people you’re dealing with. There’s still a lot of people there growing in the scene with us, people are now bringing their kids to the shows, it’s becoming a family thing, which it always was.

There is still more than enough to be angry about

There’s no shortage of things to be angry about. We have the whole thing about the presidency. There are lot of irritating things going on, everyone deals with it in their own countries, everyone has got some weird political environment. People don’t care about looking after the planet, it’s getting worse and worse, unfortunately we’re going to learn the hard way. You start to think about it more as you get older. Now that I have kids I care even more about it. You think about the future for them, they are eight and three now, they have to grow up in this world.

When it comes to younger bands, who do you admire?

There is a lot of good bands. A band like Turnstile are taking hardcore in a different direction and Knocked Loose grew up on hardcore. Both of those bands are different from each other, one is metallic, the other is experimental. They’re part of the future on the bigger side and on everyone’s radar. In every region there is a ton of young bands that are coming up in New York and other cities. You’ve got to go out and support the local shows because there are gems everywhere, hidden gems all around Europe, New York and the west coast.

Madball worked with Ice-T. Will there be more collaborations?

I met Ice-T a few times. There was a lot of mutual respect, and luckily I was able to make it happen. I wouldn’t mind doing another collaboration if it can happen in an organic way, but not if it becomes complicated. It would be good to work with a friend, family member - a fellow peer musician - someone like Ice-T, that’s the kind of people I wanna roll with. It has got to feel right.

- - -

- - -

What’s next for Madball?

We have a couple of things floating around. We’re doing a re-release for one of our albums ‘Hold It Down’, it is coming out in 2020. We’re going to throw a bonus song on it to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

How do you see the future of the hardcore scene and the band?

Our scene is young in the grand scheme of the music world. We share stuff with the hip hope scene. Hip hop went pop, I don’t anticipate that for hardcore, but I’d like to see it grow organically and evolve like it has been doing. Hopefully, we’re along for the ride for as long as we feel we can deliver. If we don’t do it at a certain level, then we shouldn’t be doing it.

If it’s not in your heart you’re not going to play with passion and heart, and you don’t belong in this scene. That’s kind of the driving force behind the genre, It’s about heart and passion as much as melody or a hook. I want to see the scene grow to a place where it’s respected but not oversaturated or cheesy. I’d like us to grow with it, I look forward to seeing where that takes us as far as hardcore goes.

There’s always room for growth. As long as people do it with class and don’t water it down. Don’t start taking it too many different weird places. It’s got to have consistency or continuity about it moving forward.

Words: Susan Hansen

Photography: Nicholas Sayers

- - -

Re-Stream The Full Show Thanks To Hotel Radio & Brooklyn Brewery

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.