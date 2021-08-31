HarleighBlu On Surviving Lockdown, And Embracing Her Soulful Independence

Hailing from Nottingham is the rising songstress full of soul, HarleighBlu, who’s rich tone and effortless swagger has caught the attention of many. Taking influence from various crowned voices including Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Amy Winehouse, not to mention her mum’s impeccable taste in music, the feminist and singer-songwriter aims to empower women all over the world with her unapologetic, candid, raw, and relatable sound.

Having already been labelled as the new queen of hip-hop soul, HarleighBlu made a fierce come back this year with the release of 'Stuntin’, a charged-up and feel-good single that’ll blow your blues away! Posing as the first teaser of what’s yet to arrive on her forthcoming EP entitled, ‘Crown’, this summer-infused banger is a strong and empowering experience that was swiftly followed through with 'For The Likes'. Setting the tone for what’s sounding like another quality project from the promising talent, HarleighBlu is a force to be reckoned with!

As we gear up for the release of her forthcoming EP ‘Crown’ that is set to drop on September 10th, Clash got the opportunity to catch up with HarleighBlu over the phone for an in-depth chat about her journey thus far, the trials and tribulations that lockdown bought, her forthcoming EP, being a woman in such a male dominated space, and more.

Tap in below to see what she had to say...

- - -

- - -

How have you been? How have you been finding lockdown as an artist?

I won’t be alone in this, but I was really depressed! I put on three stone; I took on a teaching job as well because there was no touring. I lost my debut American tour; I was about to perform at SXSW Festival the week we went into lockdown. There were some massive things about to happen in my career, I was fresh off the back of my album ‘She’, everything was going great and within a week I lost everything. I try not to feel sorry for myself because everyone has lost something in this time and everyone has been affected in a big way, especially musicians.

For me, I went into the trenches and had to pull myself out of it. Some people were really productive and making loads of music and I sank into a dark patch. I couldn’t make music unless I forced myself and even then, it wasn’t good. Instead, I counteracted the damage I had done that year and got into fitness, knocked the teaching job on the head, and threw myself back into the things that I loved including music.

I got back on track really slowly, lost all the weight and moved into a new house with my partner! I was like a phoenix rising out of the ashes. I feel like I am in a much better space now even though I lost the steam of the album, I have learnt some huge lessons from what has happened. Your mental health is extremely important, and you do have to take care of your body. I’ve gained some new skills as well over lockdown, I learnt how to DJ! I feel like I am a well-rounded human being for it. It makes you realise what’s important.

What was it like for you growing up? How were you introduced to music?

My mum should have been a DJ; she has the most impeccable taste in music! My house was a treasure trove of vinyl’s and old-school records from reggae, northern soul, rare groove, and classic soul and funk. She introduced me to neo-soul, from D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Jill Scott – all the big names!

I introduced myself to hip-hop and in my teens, I started listening to jazz, from Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Etta James. My sound is a mix of all of those but with a new school twist. I spent a lot of time in both LA and Nashville working on music and 'Stuntin’ is one of the tracks I made out there. One of my top streaming countries is America so it felt good to go out there and make music because I love American music. It was an honour!

Do you remember your first memory with music, maybe the first album you purchased or the first show you played?

I was bought up in Nottingham and there was a studio in St Ann’s that I used to make music in since I was around seven years old. I was writing for local hip-hop producers – not sure how that happened at seven but I must have thought I was sick! (laughs) And the first performance I did was at Nottingham Carnival when I was 10! I did beat-boxing and singing, and they haven’t gotten me off stage since! (laughs)

- - -

- - -

Are there any artists now that you would say have played a big role in helping to shape your music in anyway?

I’m the new school version of the artists that I am about to list, so D’Angelo, Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill – the neo-soul heroes shaped who I am musically! Sonically, LA is where I’m at now, with the wonky electronic sound. I spent a lot of time in Berlin when I was making my last record and they do some crazy wonky sounds out there as well.

How would you go about describing your sound?

There is a little bit of that wonky sound going on but the core of it is soul and hip-hop. The new single named, 'Vintage Love' which is dropping soon, I would say has some dancehall influences as well as my Caribbean roots in it. As an artist the more you create the more you evolve!

You recently shared both 'Stuntin’ and 'For The Likes'. Tell me a bit more about these and what your intentions were behind each single?

'Stuntin’ is a glow up song, which is quite fitting with what’s happened with the pandemic! It’s a no f*cks given track that’s about bigging yourself up and doing the most! I want people to listen to it and feel empowered, we dropped it when we had that little heatwave, and it got a really dope response. That is my summer banger!

'For The Likes' is a nod to Kelise and The Neptunes with the contemporary electronic R&B sound. It’s been getting a lot of love out in Germany! Lyrically, this song is about how we play games with our exes or people in general, when you are always trying to come off as the person who wins, is liked the most, or does everything they can for the likes and validation! It’s a new age observation from me. It’s a toxic cycle and societal pressure that we experience just because of the internet.

You have an EP dropping soon named ‘Crown’. Tell me a bit more about what we can expect to hear from that and why you picked that title.

I have dreadlocks and they are my crown! My hair is important to who I am as a person and what I represent and that goes the same musically as well. I love to empower women, I’m a feminist! It’s a way of saying hold yourself high, empower yourself, be positive, live your best life and just be yourself. I think it’s powerful, I gravitated towards the title.

- - -

- - -

How do you think this one will differ to previous bodies of work?

The previous one’s I have done I would say are more underground in a sense that they stick to the core of hip-hop and soul. Whereas, with this EP I travelled a lot and it helped to develop my sound. I know what I am doing a little bit more. It feels more polished but also raw at the same time. Maybe my older music was a little bit more rugged and rough n’ ready! I am super proud with how everything played out.

You’ve just mentioned how you are a feminist and big on empowering women. Unfortunately, we are still in a male dominated industry. What’s your experience been like as a woman in such a male dominated space?

It's a weird one! Some festivals recently – not mentioning any names – but the whole line up is men! We are constantly taking two steps froward and 20 steps back, it’s a constant ying yang back and forth.

I’d be lying if I haven’t been in a room full of men who’ve made a comment about my weight in label meetings, or that I’ve not felt intimated in those spaces as a woman. It’s a huge problem and we need to bridge that gap; they move like women don’t create music! There are female producers and artists that are absolutely smashing it, but the gap still isn’t bridging…we need to do more!

Putting the music aside, what do you like to do for fun?

Well, it’s going to sound boring but working out and getting my mental health back up!

What else can we expect to see from you this year?

I’ve still got a killer track that no one knows about yet that I just shot the visuals for and I’m very gassed to get it out!

- - -

- - -

Stay in tough with Harleighblu HERE.

Words: Elle Evans // @elleevans98

- - -