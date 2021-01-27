Growing Up Fast: Alfie Templeman Interviewed

“I’m more of a jack of all trades,” offers genre-bending indie wunderkind Alfie Templeman. “I’m not great at anything in particular, I’m good at putting all the elements together. It’s the mix that brings out the best in every individual piece of a song.”

It helps to be born with a perfect pitch. “From birth I’ve had this ability to pick out any note. Once I could lay my fingers on the guitar as a young kid, I could automatically play bass and cello, I could just tune in. I’m lucky to have that. I’m not necessarily the greatest player at any instrument. A lot comes down to production.”

To digest the teenager’s exemplary achievements is to a recognise his young age. Just 17, the Carlton-based artist’s accolades already comprise acclaim and popularity. Self-reflective, his latest single ‘Shady’ is about having the freedom to be yourself. Receiving much praise, the EP ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ was released earlier this year.

He didn’t “expect to get so big.” Things are moving at a fast pace, but for him, the creative process extends to delving as deep and go far as it takes to come up with a fantastic song. Making music from his bedroom – he cites auteurs such as Todd Rundgren as a major inspiration - provides the ideal setting.

“I prefer to work in the tinniest room with no windows, it leaves me to my own imagination,” he attempts. “It’s not necessarily cool to be in a pretty place where everything sounds good. You leave your ideas because your focus is elsewhere. It’s better to be in your room, searching for something, because you make do with less.”

If there’s a downside to being successful, it’s having to grow up fast, faster than many of his friends. Looking after your mental health becomes key. Luckily, he has a top network and a caring team.

“I’ve always had my feet on the ground,” he assures Clash. “I’m lucky to be making music and have an audience. Apart from that, I’m just an average kid, who’s growing up.”

Words: Susan Hansen

