Good Trip, Bad Trip: wAFF

wAFF could only come from the North of England.

As a selector, the DJ sits outside trends, having cut his teeth by firing up the club scene in his native Hull before smashing up the Koala parties in Leeds.

Linking with the Hot Creations crew, wAFF has released some stellar productions of his own, while playing some legendary sets at Ibiza's DC-10 powerhouse.

Set to join Jamie Jones & Co. at the Paradise closing party tonight (September 26th), wAFF looks back on his touring triumphs (and travesties) in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

Best Trip…

Always, Burning Man without a doubt, literally my favourite thing on the planet... well one of them!

Worst Trip…

Panama Canal, nothing happened apart from some boat was docking.

Favourite foreign venue…

Definitely a hard one as there's too many, but Lost Beach, Ecuador is definitely a favourite of mine.

I’m surprisingly popular in…

South America and Stoke on Trent!

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

Fruit's the best exotic food, I love fruit. Worst... fuck knows there's too many - but definitely Japanese tuna eyeballs or Vietnam's Hot Vit Lon - just look them up on Google... fuck that!

Most interesting individual you've met on the road…

I did just meet a guy at Burning Man that would ride around on a three wheeled cart on his own with his massive dick out with big metal cock rings on it, with really long silver hair and a cowboy hat, with a megaphone just saying the most random stupidest comments ever... he was pretty interesting, definitely.

Worst on-tour injury, or infection, or accident…

I was in the back of a taxi once on my way to a gig in Stoke on Trent, and I fell asleep. All of a sudden there was a massive bang and the car started swerving all over the road, then it levelled out and I assumed we hit something and was all good now, so I fell back asleep... all of a sudden another massive bang but twice as loud, the back two tires had blown and we went spiralling all over the motorway and smashed head on to the metal barrier that separates the lanes and finally spun off into the hard shoulder.

Luckily me and the driver wasn't injured at all and I made the gig with 30 minutes left before end of the night... ha! It was an epic 30 minutes set though.

My essential travel item…

Netflix on my iPhone.

My essential travel tip…

Definitely do it sober.

wAFF is set to play the Paradise closing party at DC-10, Ibiza tonight (September 26th).

