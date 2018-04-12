Good Trip, Bad Trip: PUP

PUP jam econo.

The Canadian band have this thirst for live performance, throwing their stuff in the van and playing whenever, wherever they're asked.

So far, it's worked like a dream. The group's latest UK tour is completely sold out, with new album 'Morbid Stuff' set to land on April 5th.

It's a frenetic, thrill-packed cavalcade of punk-etched riffs and addictive songwriting, managing to put a smile on your face and twist your heart at the same time.

Ahead of those UK shows Clash caught up with PUP drummer Zack Mykula to discuss their touring tales in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

- - -

- - -

Best Trip…

I would say our trip to the Canary Islands. Beautiful place. Beautiful people. Lots of history and great food. We made some great friends there.

Worst Trip…

Our first tour in the UK. We had no money. We were living off of a meal replacement called Nurishment (seriously, the peanut flavoured one is weird). Sometimes we would have to go on what we called 'hunger strike' cause we had no money to buy food. Not a great time.

Our favourite foreign venue…

Melkweg in Amsterdam is pretty freakin' cool.

We’re surprisingly popular in…

Paris. Only because I heard it was a tough market to break into. But everyone there has been great!

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

We haven't been many places that are off the beaten path, food wise. But I am definitely on the fence about Kanga Bangas.

Most interesting individual you've met on the road…

This is hard cause we meet so many interesting people. But, I would say Angel Giuffria. She's an actor, an advocate and voice for amputees, and all around great person and friend.

Worst on-tour injury, or infection, or accident…

For me it was a severe sprain of my finger when a bass cabinet fell on it. For the band it was probably Stefan's vocal injury (of which most of our fans are aware).

My essential travel item…

It's probably a tie between my anti-depressants and my phone. Oh, and a good pillow is always useful.

My essential travel tip...

Fibre, water, vitamins. Keep your body happy. Oh, and go for a walk. Every city has something different to offer.

- - -

- - -

PUP will release new album 'Morbid Stuff' on April 5th. Catch the band at the following shows:

April

9 Bristol The Fleece SOLD OUT

10 London The Garage SOLD OUT

11 Leeds Community Room at Brudenell Social Club SOLD OUT

12 Glasgow Cathouse SOLD OUT

