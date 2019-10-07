Good Trip, Bad Trip: Gomez

Gomez know a fair bit about touring.

Their debut 1998 album ‘Bring It On’ was a DIY smash, earning them the Mercury Prize and overnight stardom.

Just a year later sophomore LP ‘Liquid Skin’ was released, going Platinum and followed up by a tour and Glastonbury appearance.

Over 20 years later, and now seven albums into their career, the band is reissuing that classic second album and embarking on a tour to celebrate.

Ahead of those UK shows Clash caught up with Gomez singer, guitarist and keyboard player Tom Gray to discuss the band’s touring tales in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

Best Trip…

On a boat to Cockatoo Island to play a show in a disused turbine hall in the middle of Sydney Harbour. Looked like the set of Robert Altman’s Popeye movie. Kids hanging from old wires in the ceiling to watch us play.

I think at different points the island had been governor’s residence, a prison and a storage yard. Higgledy-piggledy corrugated iron and Victorian architecture piled up in the middle of the sea. Loved it. Great gig too.

Worst Trip…

On a boat to a private island off Seattle to play a private gig for some wealthy person. Trapped all day in what felt like a Philip Roth novel. The day ended with the person whose party it was jumping on the boat back with us, leaving her husband then and there.

Our favourite foreign venue…

Has to be the Fillmore in San Francisco. Our home from home. If you ever have cause to be there - and I recommend to anyone who loves live music to enjoy one show there in their lifetime - please take the time to count the Gomez posters dotted around the premises.

We’re surprisingly popular in…

Detroit, Michigan

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

I love poke; the Hawaiian ceviche/sushi type thing. Bloody delicious and makes you feel frivolously alive. Mmmmm protein.

Most interesting individual you’ve met on the road…

Mathew McConaughey appeared in Denver with his dog. He’d driven out from Texas to watch us play and proceeded to stage dive throughout show. He had his bandana on and his shirt off. He seemed to enjoy himself, though I had a few complaints about a clammy man rolling over people’s heads. He’s delightfully nuts.

Worst on-tour injury, or infection, or accident…

Not many to speak of but broke a bone in my foot on the tour bus once. There isn’t a good story there beyond “pissed musician forgets how to walk”.

My essential travel item…

Tea bags. Obviously. Marmite if you can get it through customs.

My essential travel tip...

Know where breakfast and laundry can be done in every town.

- - -

- - -

Gomez will release the 20th anniversary edition of ’Liquid Skin’ on 12th July. Catch the band at the following shows:

July

18 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

18-21 Suffolk Latitude Festival

20 Salisbury Larmer Tree Festival

21 London Shepherds Bush Empire

23 Sheffield Leadmill

24 Glasgow O2 Academy

25 Kendall Kendal Calling

26 Manchester Ritz

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.