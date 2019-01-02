Good Trip, Bad Trip: Gentleman's Dub Club

All-star dub reggae outfit Gentleman's Dub Club hit the road about a decade ago and have never stopped.

A phenomenal live experience, their dexterous fusion of dub exploration and jazz-leaning horns has bowled over crowds on virtually every continent.

Releasing a series of acclaimed LPs, the band will pack up their things next month for a full nationwide tour.

A massive slate of UK shows have been confirmed, with Gentleman's Dub Club set to entrance crowds at every turn.

Toby Davies AKA The Landlord will be holding it down on bass duties, and he spoke to Clash about the band's experiences on the road...

Best Trip…

We went to the Reunion Islands a couple of years ago, that was insane. Our hotel was right on the beach so we could get up in the morning and go snorkelling with tropical fish!

The food was amazing, there was a great market there and we ended up seeing an active volcano – how the hell did we manage to wangle that one?!

Worst Trip…

During the early days we played Electric Picnic in Ireland. Everything was going swimmingly until Harry got punched in the face by a guy on mushrooms. It was just before our set so we ran away. Harry’s lip ballooned up during the set: he looked completely different when he came backstage after the show, and the whole experience kind of freaked everyone out.

It started hammering down with rain so we were knee deep in mud, and we were staying for a few days, so it was endless trudging around the site all weekend. Then again, on the Monday we managed to hijack a golf cart and an old guy in a pub gave us some hash, so maybe it wasn’t the absolute worst...

Our favourite foreign venue…

Pula Amphitheatre in Croatia is stunning.

We’re surprisingly popular in…

We just went to Dover not expecting much and people turned out! Big shout to the Kent massive!

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

The best exotic foodstuff is obviously curry.

Worst on-tour injury, or infection, or accident…

Nick (guitar) once jumped off a riser onto his guitar pedal board. He went to hospital the next day and it turned out he’d broken his ankle. Absolute soldier!

My essential travel item…

I was gonna say eye mask but you can always tie a t shirt round your head, so probably noise cancelling earphones to drown out Matt’s (trumpet) insane ramblings.

My essential travel tip...

I cannot stress this enough: if you’re going abroad, make a list of things to pack before you start packing, otherwise you’ll always be wondering whether you’ve forgotten anything. Unfortunately, I never do this so I nearly always forget something…

Catch Gentleman's Dub Club at the following shows:

February

13 London Electric Ballroom

14 Norwich Waterfront

15 Brighton C H A L K

16 Cardiff Y Plas

19 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

20 Cambridge Junction

21 Southampton The 1865

22 Bristol SWX

25 Glasgow The Garage

26 Leeds Stylus

28 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

29 Manchester Academy 2

March

1 Newcastle Boiler Shop

