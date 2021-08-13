Good Grace: Patrick Paige II Interviewed

Patrick Paige II comprises one-fifth of The Internet, the globally renowned future soul collective who orbit also includes central polymath Syd and essential producer Steve Lacey. Long-term friends that harbour a creative chemistry, their soulful elixir has conquered the globe across a flurry of emphatically creative releases.

However, a plethora of success with The Internet wasn’t enough for Patrick. Known for holding down the group’s elastic basslines, he was in dying need of a new medium to emit the thoughts, lyrics, and music closest to him. 2018 debut album ‘Letters Of Irrelevance’ fulfilled this role, a series of soulful singles that provided him with an escape portal into a solo universe. The debut album without doubt cemented Patrick Paige II as an accomplished solo-artist, clearly capable of taking the musical reigns.

However, it is evident when comparing the debut to latter releases that ‘Letters Of Irrelevance’ wasn’t Paige II at his peak; there was a distinct feeling on the album that he had more to say, more to share with the world. “That album was an important outlet for me, it definitely served its purpose,” he tells Clash over a Zoom call. “It was almost like a journal to get my thoughts and feelings out. I wouldn’t say I’m a massive fan of the first album, but I feel really proud of the most recent one”.

His decision to title his sophomore album ‘If I Fail Are We Still Cool?’ paints a vivid picture of not only the artist, but the individual he is. The album documents his journey from The Internet mainstay to rap renegade. He’s an artist who’s found solace in music, infusing his experiences into his creative output, delivering one of last year’s standout albums. This profoundly introspective album couldn’t have landed at a more apt period in our lives, at a time where we’ve all become increasingly interior, mediated by the pressure to succeed amongst those in our vicinity.

The album throws us into a frantic dervish of insecurity, imposter syndrome and fear of failure - a world we can all relate to in these social media saturated, hyper-competitive times. “The title came as an internal and external question I’ve asked for years. Would I be able to still love and forgive myself if I failed? It has everything to do with me really risking it all, putting all the chips in and asking: if this shit don’t work will I be able to forgive myself?”

Yet it didn’t feel. Indeed, its maker is now able to reflect that it made him “happy as hell!” He adds: “The highest compliment I can get is people saying there’s no skips”. No skips is the perfect summary of an album that much like its namesake is an emotively-charged effort, portraying Patrick’s artistic urgency. Tracks like ‘So They Say’ and ‘Who Am I’ find the West Coast artist wielding chaos in the palm of his hands with a sonic backdrop of jangly melodies and buoyant percussion that complement the album’s introspective complexion.

Even after briefly talking with Patrick it strikes me that his humble demeanour might sometimes get in the way of him truly understanding the impact of his work. I ask him whether his tunnel-vision approach might sometimes mean he lacks the crucial perspective of just how far he’s come. He smiles, and says: “You know, I'm glad you asked me that question because I haven't stopped and taken enough time to really soak the album in. It's funny I've been listening to it more since it's been out and it hits different now. I've been taking the time slowly to release it and just really trying to be appreciative and be grateful and do gratitude for it. But I need to do that more because to be honest, that all-gas no-brakes burn-out shit is not cool!”

Despite plans being put on hold due to lockdown, Paige II reflects on the pandemic as a seminal period both personally and professionally, where he made 2020 his breakthrough year. “For me as an individual that was the best time in my life… it was the most pivotal most important time in my life. For me as an individual, to be able to sit still and go anywhere to be in the house and just really gather and compartmentalise my thoughts. I started going to therapy, and I started really trying get my thoughts together. I wanted to get myself together mentally, physically, and spiritually. I’ve been able to ask myself: what do I want to do today?”

Patrick Paige II has used his music to lay out the blueprint for creatives struggling with their sense of self and purpose, paving a path of how to not only acknowledge your darkest thoughts, but transfer them into a force of good for oneself and others. He ends the interview with his advice for any artists hesitant to release music. “If you're scared, that's fire. It means your dreams are big. You need to tell yourself that if it works, then this could really change some shit. If you're scared, try it! If it works, fire… if it doesn't, that's okay - try something else. Just don't stop trying.”

'If I Fail Are We Still Cool?' is out now.

Words: Josh Crowe