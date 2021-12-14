Glory Days: The Rise Of Vic Santoro

The story of Vic Santoro is a page turner. It evolves, and with each progression, each step in the journey, we are enlightened to that bit more.

Vic has been on the pathway to self-fulfilment for a while, never turning his nose up at what opportunities come in his direction, whether that’s progressing his craft in music, delving into acting (Blue Story. Yes, once was in that massive film by Rapman) or in more recent times, motivational speaking. He continually inspires the youth of London, adjusting the thought process with each speech, giving them the keys to channel their energy and discover their dreams – allowing them to believe. Rounding off a calamitous series, in the ‘Glory Days’ saga, Vic brings forth the finale, the showstopper, the ‘Glory Days Deluxe Mixtape’.

Comprised of four parts, each segment follows a varying theme and what I guess you could call an overarching storyline of Vic’s life – monumental chapters of his personal novel. Now you might be reading this and finding me irking you by not labelling what they are, yet, but that would remove one of the key discoveries of this interview. I will unveil.

It was a cold day when I got to link up with Vic Santoro. Link up might be a push, more of a virtual meet via Zoom whilst I was in a flat waiting to warm up – that time of the day – early. I was inside in a beanie, Vic started off at his home in a beanie, so it wasn’t just me having to endure the wait as the radiators pumped into gear. Then, as his front door closed behind him, another one opened and in the Uber he jumped.

Time to chat business.

- - -

- - -

The deluxe mixtape launch, how’s the rollout been?

The rollout has been crazy, you know, it's been a life changing experience in itself - just being able to have that type of tape concept and have it roll out for a whole year, like a 12-month rollout. I had to kind of sort of trust the process.

I see the 'Glory Days' Deluxe Mixtape is in four parts, does each section resemble a chapter and theme to your story?

Yeah, nah definitely, each section is already themed, for those that don’t know. You've got the first section which was ‘Pain’, the second one was ‘Progression’ and the third one's ‘Lifestyle’- these are the forefathers of the ‘Deluxe’ and each of those things talk about a different period of my life.

- - -

- - -

Is there a particular theme that means the most to you?

I think they all mean a lot to me because it's almost synchronised like a film. There’s the opening scene, the middle and then there are so many conclusions throughout. So yeah, for me, I think as a body, it makes sense.

I was even thinking just from like knowing your background, I guess that structure shows everything in life is an opportunity or foundation to build on, and you can kind of see the progression in your story…

Yeah, definitely. The pain had to be the first part, naturally. I thought it was appropriate to lead with that because I wanted listeners to get the story. Prior to me putting a project out, there were so many little bits of information about me already out there, so, it was important to sort of like identify where the prime point would be and build from there.

- - -

- - -

I think with the release of your latest tape, it’s perfectly aligned with how I envision the rap scene going in the next year, that being more conscious around the expanding societal indifferences coming to light, daily. Your music has such relevant social commentary…

I think you’ve got to almost lead by example. I think one of the main things to what commentary allows you to do, is have a conversation and that dialogue is very important. Because the music scene fluctuates so much, I think a lot of artists try to avoid the lane that I'm on because it doesn't seem like the most lucrative. However, for me, it's not about what's lucrative and what's nice, it’s about what's actually going on, and it's about the people that want to talk and then we can tap into that.

'Top 5' is one of my favourites on the project, it wraps-up side two perfectly, it has this real early noughties sound, can you talk to me about the inspiration on this record?

In my earlier musical experiences, I used to be in the choir. My nan would always make sure I was in the church choir when I was very young. Live instruments are something that I've always been into.

When I heard the production on 'Top 5', it gave me that real feeling of old. I love jazz music as well and I like listening to old school. So, when I hear the soul sound on the production, I kind of see how I experimented, which is what made it interesting. Yeah, that's how the song came about - I really love that song.

- - -

- - -

What’s the most meaningful piece of wordplay that you would hope comes across from the tape?

The most meaningful is on the track ‘Waiti Di Happen’, being able to mix pidgin English, to like mix both worlds together, I think for me, that's what was the most meaningful thing because you know, it's essentially building a bridge. And, connecting in that way, I want to obviously do more tracks around that. By seeing how we've been received and seeing the bridge – that’s the worthiest undertaking.

What I really like with your overall sound is, is how the instrumentals you work with aren’t over complicated and distracting. Because you’re a storyteller, you have the openness with the beats, to direct it in any route you wish. How important is the beat selection process, and who do you bounce off for a second approval?

The producer Michelin Shin, we literally know each other’s ideas, production wise, and we just make it on the spot and go with the vibes. Sometimes it will be the drums, but a lot of times it will be the sample. If there's a song that kind of just resonates, you know, samples are quite emotive, so you can connect to them quite quickly, so you can kind of verify whether they’ll work or not.

Also, with the music making process, I didn't want it to be over-thought, so I didn't want to listen to anything beforehand or nothing like that, I wanted to kind of go in with a blank canvas every single time. It's about the connection. That's what music is to me, and I want my music to listen to others.

- - -

- - -

Can you describe what the 'Glory Days' are to you, what in your visions encapsulate?

The glory days are about living in your truth, right? It is understanding your journey and your trials and tribulations, being able to really put the lessons in fear and being in a space that once led to mistakes, but now your perspective is completely different and you're not going to do that again. These are the glory days. We don't repeat those mistakes - we did that already.

It's kind of about being in that space where you can see things in slow motion, based on your experiences, you know, so I think everybody has some, when you get to that point in your life where you don't repeat the mistakes you made. Now you're in a place of truth, you understand where you're going, where you're trying to be, and you're willing to do the work it takes to get there.

I think essentially the glory days are about the people that refuse to give up, the people that will wake up, dust themselves off, admit that okay, well, I didn't get that right, but I'm going to go again.

- - -

- - -

Does the deluxe release round-off the 'Glory Days' series?

Yeah, it does. I think everyone's contenders out there. And I feel like I'm not ready for the best of my ability. So yeah, I'm happy. We're happy to move on from it.

Do you feel with your ever-growing repertoire of music, this also gives you a platform to do more with acting?

That's one of my aims. There are things coming up where I would hope that I can showcase that, and I can be doing acting in a different field. Because, you know, rappers get typecast. That's just what happens. Yeah. You know, based on your effort, this OCD says, like, we just use him. I'm hoping, based on the things I've done before, now, I've got sort of like, you know, the criteria, I would also meet your criteria to do other stuff, because I'm kind of putting myself in the pet costing roles.

- - -

- - -

'Glory Days' is out now.

Words: Josh Clubbe

Photography: James North // @jamesnorthphoto

- - -