Gigs Of The Month Powered By Skiddle: October '18

Ron Basejam, Disko Haus VI - Amusement 13, Birmingham - October 5th - TICKETS

Birmingham is one of the UK's most under-rated clubbing cities. An area with a temperature all of its own, the city boasts a thriving club culture, capable of recruiting advocates from across the globe.

Disko Haus welcome Ron Basement - part of seminal Crazy P production team - to Birmingham's Amusement 13 venue for a night of illicit thrills, ranging from disco belters to cutting edge house and more. Rummaging through his record box, Ron Basement will be joined by a number of special guests - this one is close to selling out, so act quick.

Cherry Mango & Boogaloo present COEO - Meraki, Liverpool - October 5th - TICKETS

Cherry Mango and Boogaloo have dedicated themselves to throwing some supreme raves in Liverpool, gathering some superb guests in the process. The team re-unite to take control of the city's intimate Meraki club, joined by Munich based production duo COEO.

With releases on Toy Tonics, Let's Play House, Razor N Tape and more under their belt, COEO have the pedigree to send sine waves rumbling through the Mersey all night long.

Terminal V Festival - Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh - October 27th - TICKETS

Edinburgh's lavish Royal Highland Centre is set to host one of the country's hottest events this Hallowe'en, with a clutch of internationally renowned DJs descending on the conference suite. Maintaining that bona fide festival feel, the bill moves from Detroit legend Moodymann to The Black Madonna, George FitzGerald, Krystal Klear and more.

Scottish nightlife will be represented by Optimo and Eclair Fifi, working alongside techno greats such as Robert Hood. With a nationwide crowd set to descend on Edinburgh, don't sleep on this.

Hallowe'en - Mint Warehouse, Leeds - October 27th - TICKETS

Leeds is a huge clubbing city, one of the country's real electronic citadels. Mint Warehouse is set to host a real thriller this Hallowe'en, with a star-studded line up descending on the northern city. Hunee will top the bill, joined by Push The Tempo, Kyle Gale, GILES, Electric Coast House Authority, and more.

This Feeling - The Bread Shed, Manchester - October 27th - TICKETS

One of the biggest indie discos around, This Feeling specialise in promoting young talent, in providing a platform for new bands to get out of the rehearsal room and on to the stage.

Rising tykes Sauce play this special Manchester edition, with their raucous performance set to be followed by This Feeling DJs spinning the best in indie rock 'n' roll - so expect floorfillers, rarities, and more.

Teleman - Concorde 2, Brighton - October 9th - TICKETS

Teleman's new album 'Family Of Aliens' is a dynamic return, one that explodes their psych-pop tendencies and adds electronic currents, acres of analogue synths, and fresh colour.

Live, the record truly comes into its own, with Teleman reinvigorating their own catalogue, in essence remixing themselves live onstage. Brighton is always a fine place to catch a show, so make your way to the south coast on October 7th to catch this highly under-rated group up front.

Amber Arcades - The Dome, London - October 10th - TICKETS

'European Heartbreak' but an American recording - Amber Arcades' new album is riddled with contradictions, but that goes a long way to explaining the aesthetic depth rumbling through her work. Dutch musician Annelotte De Graaf is blossoming into something special, her psych-pop seeds taking roots and growing into something imposing, and resolutely personal. This London show is a key point in her new tour, and the ideal place to catch Amber Arcades up front.

The Wood Burning Savages - Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow - October 30th - TICKETS

Formed in Derry, the biting riffs and political awareness of The Wood Burning Savages have already made them darlings of the underground. A stellar live act, comparisons could include The Clash or Stiff Little Fingers, but truly this band are carving out their own lane. Confirming their biggest UK tour to date, the Northern Irish group will hit Glasgow on October 30th, playing the basement sweat pit that is Nice N Sleazy. With Glasgow set to give them a raucous welcome, it's time to light a fire with The Wood Burning Savages.

