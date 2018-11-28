Gigs Of The Month Powered By Skiddle: December '18

The countdown to Christmas and NYE is on, folks. Not made plans yet? Don’t worry - we got you!

Channel One Soundsystem - Boxing Day Session - Village Underground, London - 26th December

What better way to dance off those Christmas Day mince pies than a night of Roots Reggae, classic dubplates, positive vibes and weighty bass-lines from one of the world's best known and most influential sound systems.

Join Channel One as they shell it down once again on their custom made speaker stacks at Village Underground in Shoreditch.

Electric Chair Presents End Of Year Riot 2018 - Hidden, Manchester – 27th December

Get down to this riot to celebrate the end of year: a party for “misfits, disco dandies and like-minded souls”, taking in acid house, disco, soul, and techno.

A highlight is bound to be an appearance from Manchester’s very own Mr. Scruff - known for his marathon DJ sets - and his eclectic range of influences, from blues - 2 Tone and ska, to electro, hip-hop, soul, house, funk, jazz, reggae…the list goes on - alongside MC Kwasi.

Junction 2 Launch Party - Tobacco Dock, London - 29th December

As Junction 2 Festival approaches its fourth year, head to Tobacco Dock this December for a glimpse of what's to come at the 2019 instalment.

The night will be an exploration of the future sounds of Junction 2 - focused around a nucleus of techno and house - and the team have called on a selection of established tastemakers, rulebreakers and those on a meteoric rise to the top.

The line-up draws on a wide palette of sounds, taking in acid house, minimal techno and techno.

SWG3 Present New Year’s Eve - SWG3, Glasgow - 31st December

This cutting edge multi-disciplinary arts venue has a music programme that’s constantly growing, and their New Year’s Eve party continues that progression.

See 2019 in with a bang with acts like The Black Madonna - a dance music veteran who’s worked with the likes of Lady Leshurr - and Glasgow’s own Optimo: DJ duo Twitch and Jonnie Wilkes, whose legendary Optimo night in Glasgow (and around the world) mixed up techno, electro and rock to create the eclectic sound they’re now known for.

NYE 2018 With Gilles Peterson - The Concorde 2, Brighton - 31st December

UK icon and perennial tastemaker Gilles Peterson brings his worldwide brand of house, disco, jazz and whatever else he plucks from his legendary 50,000 strong record collection to Brighton’s The Concorde 2 this NYE.



He’ll be performing a very special two hour set showcasing the finest beats from the furthest flung regions of our solar system, think acid house, hip-hop, soul, World Music and jazz.

NYE is always the club’s biggest party of the year, and as ever is guaranteed to sell out in advance. Don't miss out on this one!

Exit & Peach 12hr NYE Party w/ Josh Butler & Jimmy Switch - Wav, Liverpool - 31st December

New and old school Liverpool promoters collaborate to bring heat to the underground tunnels of WaV, across two rooms on New Years Eve for 12 dance floor-busting hours.

Expect the very best in tech house and techno from Northern producer/DJs, Josh Butler – an electronic maestro who lives and breathes music of all genres, from hard house to ambient - and Jimmy Switch, known for his high-octane sets blowing up dance floors all over the world.

Nightvision Hogmanay With George Fitzgerald And Fort Romeau - The Warehouse, Edinburgh - 31st December

Nightvision is back for their annual Hogmanay bash. This year they’re pulling out all the stops by running two separate parties over the whole complex.

The exciting line-up of house and techno, includes headline slots from George Fitzgerald – who went from legendary London record store Black Market Records, raised on a diet of garage and dubstep, to brancing out to techno and production in Berlin - and Fort Romeau, as well as Scotland’s own Alan Dobson.

New Year's Eve Carnival - Hare And Hounds, Birmingham - 31st December

Bring in the New Year with Leftfoot, Tropical Soundclash and Le Club Fondue: the cream of Birmingham party-throwers.

Leftfoot bring the world’s finest DJs and producers into town - including Gilles Peterson, Mr Scruff, Floating Points, Horse Meat Disco and Gaslamp Killer - while Tropical Soundclash combine afro, Latin and tropical vibes with house, broken beat and disco.

Keeping it local, Le Club Fondue will be celebrating the sounds of the Moseley Dance Centre with eclectic party tunes from the '60s to the '00s.

In:Motion / NYD - Motion, Bristol - 1st January

After a momentous 2018 season across 13 weeks and 35 gigs, In:Motion reaches a crescendo on New Year’s Day with a marathon house and techno all-day session.

Having handed the reins to elrow last year, this time they’re programming their own line-up, with celebrated LGBTQ+ party Bitch, Please! chipping in on the main room action.

Bringing the feel-good, loved up house energy to Motion will be The Black Madonna, Palms Trax, Jayda G and Hunee, while Call Super, Saoirse and Batu offer up heavier strains of boundary pushing electronics in the Old Marble Factory.

The Tunnel will be shaking to the sounds of Mella Dee, James Dyer, Five10 and many more, while the Cave features the likes of Shutter and Fractal.

With four rooms of unparalleled quality primed to power you through the first day of 2019, this New Years Day party is going to be a fitting send off to one of the most epic In:Motion seasons to date.

Canal Mills Presents NYD: The Final Chapter - Canal Mills, Leeds - 1st January

Celebrate New Year’s Day with a three stage special for The Final Chapter at Canal Mills.

Leeds' biggest and edgiest club announced earlier this year that it will be closing its doors for the final time on 1st January, due to - you guessed it - property redevelopment, so come show your support and make sure they go out with a bang!

The beloved venue has blessed Leeds with iconic club nights, festivals, garden parties, and has even brought the likes of Stormzy and Disclosure through its doors. The closing party lives up to this rep, with international names like Maceo Plex on the bill.

One of the hardest-working electronic artists in the game - with a Rinse FM show and appearances at fabric, The Nest, XOYO, and on Boiler Room and Radio 1 - Plex has tunes in the bag for any occasion, ranging from classic disco to acid house. Who better to welcome 2019 with?

