FUR Go Fab! It's A Personal Pick From The Beatles Catalogue

Seasons come, and seasons go, but each day someone new is discovering The Beatles for the very first time.

The Fab Four's work has achieved a rare degree of immortality, with a recent re-issue project sending 'Abbey Road' screaming back up the charts.

Brighton band FUR are definitely informed by a love for classic 60s pop, twisting this in an underground direction.

Indie rock viewed through that prism of perfect melody, the band grew up listening to The Beatles, as well as some of their contemporaries.

Here, the band's William Murray offers a personal view on The Beatles catalogue.

'I Saw Her Standing There'



I think this song has so much to say about the Beatles as the first track on their first studio album it immediately gives you the charm and characteristics fo the band. It has that rock 'n' roll feel of Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard that I love so much. Really simple effective songwriting.

I enjoy the fact that at this point they were four young boys with bad teeth and without matching haircuts, there’s nothing else to it and reflecting on the rest of their career it sits in a special place for me.

'If I Fell'



This was always a song that I was aware of loving and stood out when I used to listen to the Beatles whether on my own on in car journeys, whenever I heard it it always felt like a perfect song.

It was only later when I started developing more of an understanding for songwriting and music theory did I realise how impressive it is in terms of melody, harmony and chord changes - it's on an untouchable level and sits at the top of all the songs on 'A Hard Day's night' for me.

'Michelle'



'Rubber Soul' is in my opinion the best album they released. It retains the innocence of the early sound and attitude but also hints at them being able to push the boundaries of writing and I feel like it's the last album where the topics of lyrics are still very relatable and about love and money and wanting.

'Michelle' stands out for me for its style of guitars and chords and the use of French makes it special.

'And Your Bird Can Sing' - Take 2 / Anthology 2



Being my favourite songs on 'Revolver' when I heard the Anthology 2 version, listening to them all uncontrollably laughing during the take, remains one of the warmest moments in the Beatles collection for me. You can see and feel the energy of them in the studio.

I also think the development from that take to the final one used in 'Revolver' with parts brought out to main hooks and the structural changes highlights how creative they were even from take to take on songs.

'Blue Jay Way'



I remember hearing this song for the first time when I was rather young and feeling almost intimidating by the ominous sound of it, it wasn’t like anything I had heard before and I wasn’t aware of the effects used on the instruments or techniques in the writing.

I've always been a huge George Harrison fan and feel like this is definitely his finest song he put forward for the Beatles. Ringo’s drumming is something that many people overlook, but listen to any Tame Impala record and compare it to Blue Jay Way and you’ll immediately see the influence and similarities in not only playing but also the production.

'It's All Too Much'



The most underrated Beatles song in my opinion. Never see much praise for it and sitting in Yellow Submarine arguably one of the lest interesting track listings for me, it stands out.

Again one of George Harrison's finest bits of writing. Very abstract in composition and parts, the melody are wonderful and it just hits so hard every time I listen to it. It also has moments that are imperfect in timing which is a rare thing to hear.

Ringo never used a click in the studio when recording so its all natural timing and the imperfections feel really important in reminding me that they had such a good sense of togetherness when playing, it always impresses me.

'Sun King'



Possibly my all time favourite song by The Beatles. It moves in such an unpredictable way when you first listen and there are so many special qualities to it from the guitar playing, Ringo’s ability to give a song exactly what it needs in the drums.

I've always been a fan of harmonies and bands that do it well always win for me, hearing this song and listening to the harmonies is like listening to the beach boys for the first time again. The use of different language at the end (some real words in Italian, Spanish, Portuguese) and some completely made up words I find really funny.

Most people would just accept that they were being so cultured and using a different language even though it makes no sense.

