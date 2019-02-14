French Dance Legends Cassius Breeze Back With 'Don't Let Me Be'

French dance legends Cassius are back.

The duo's new album 'Dreems' will be released this month, with the French touch icons hosting a DJ and in-store signing at London's Rough Trade East on June 27th.

Landing 20 years on from their iconic debut '1999', the new material finds Cassius overhauling their sound while tapping into that early energy.

New single 'Don't Let Me Be' is online now, and it pits the blistering production of the French pairing against the vocals of French artist Owlle.

Director Emma Le Doyen guides the full video, and it's a stylish return from the chic duo. Le Doyen comments:

“Since the first listening of ‘Don’t Let Me Be’, I heard one of those tracks which makes you wanna dance on summer mornings as well as at the middle of the night.”

“So I took as a starting point the remake of one of my favourite scenes: the sequence of Strip Tease, a film by Andrew Bergman where Demi Moore comes out of her shower and dresses in music and dance, missing at any moment of to reveal to us her nakedness. In this sequence, she is so sexy, while remaining so simple. The track has something of that.”

“This is a simple clip, good vibe, uninhibited and filled with kitsch winks to cult movies of the 80’s where we place the dance and music in the heart of life!”

Tune in now.

‘Dreems’ is out on June 21st - pre-order it HERE.

