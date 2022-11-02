Foundations: Shamir

Shamir knew that for his next album, he needed to speak his truth.

Digging further than ever before, the Philadelphia songwriter pored over elements of identity, exploring the way sexuality interweaves around the way we construct our lives.

His first record to fully explore queerness explicitly, 'Heterosexuality' is a daring, vastly creative return, one constructed alongside producer Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger.

Vastly personal, 'Heterosexuality' flips pre-conceived notions on their head, in the process finding new ways to communicate.

A record build on fresh methodologies, it also taps into the core of Shamir's being, re-connecting with some vital touchstones in his creative cosmology.

Clash dug into Shamir's Foundations - the albums that truly made a difference in his life.

Cocknbullkid - Adulthood

I'm not really sure if this album is even available on streaming services at the moment so I usually have to go out of my way to listen to these songs, and I never have a problem doing so. Cocknbullkid as an artist (despite her short lived one album career) has provided me with enough inspiration for my now eight album long career life span.

I think ‘Adulthood' is a masterclass on pop songwriting. I discovered Cocknbullkid in high school right on time for my then burgeoning pop music obsession. The concept of a Black plus-sized pop star was immediately appealing to me (this was before Lizzo's meteoric breakthrough of course), though I must explicitly reiterate that if her identity wasn't a factor at all her music certainly stood alone.

My very first tattoo I got at 18 was the words 'Hold On To Your Misery' over my ribcage. It's the third track on the album. It's a song I hold close to my heart. It contains a philosophy I will forever find solace in.

Zola Jesus - 'Conatus'

This record is probably in my top five all time favourites. I feel like I've listened to it on an almost monthly basis for the last decade or so.

Nika's voice is a weapon. As a classical trained singer, she put all techniques aside and cultivated a frequently that at times feel as lithe as Florence Welch, and as jarring as Courtney love. Her production is dark and industrial, and also extremely cinematic. I felt lucky to be working with a similar sonic palette for my new record 'Heterosexuality'.

Zola and this record inspired me a lot during the process of making the record. It's so hard to pick a favorite track but I do find myself extremely drawn to 'Lick the Palm of the Burning Handshake'. It's so powerful and triumphant and can immediately inspire me to do anything.

The Like - Release Me

It's my controversial opinion that this is the best Mark Ronson produced record. I find myself returning to this record consistently. It's an absolute no-skipper.

The record has a vintage sonic palette that wants so badly to be kitsch but is saved by the earnest and strong songwriting that doesn't completely rely on its extremely stylistic production. Z Berg's voice is a beautiful force of nature with the right amount of rasp.

The songwriting is simple but effective. The choruses are sharp and catchy. My favourite track is the title track 'Release Me'. If my memory is correct, 'Release Me' wasn't a single but it's the band and the poignant production at the hight of its power.

I can't recommend this record enough.

Icona POP - THIS IS... ICONA POP

I revisited This record Recently while on tour and forgot how important it was for me when it came out.

Aside from their Charli XCX penned breakout 'I Love It', there are plenty of hits on this record. The sound of this record is immediately infectious. In 2022 the sound of this record may be frozen in a bygone era, but I think the songs are solid enough to transcend.

The sound of Icona Pop is like if ABBA was two hot women who like to dance and have fun, and how does that not sound immensely intriguing?

The eighth track 'Just Another Night' is the stand out for me. It's a classic stadium rock song that could literally be released tomorrow and still be a hit.

Feist - Let It Die

Feist is already an absolute legend in my eyes. I know 'Let It Die' isn't her breakout album but is absolutely my favourite from her.

This record is one of the few records I was able to listen to with my mother considering our taste rarely overlap. This record also is an example of almost every track being a different vibe and/or genre. This is obviously something that would eventually inspire me when I started making albums. The tone and rasp of Feist's voice is incredibly warm and the intimate production feels like a hug.

The track 'One Evening' it's the best "dancing alone in your room while maybe also crying" song. The opening track 'Gatekeeper' is so breathtakingly gorgeous, plus I'm pretty sure there's a clip of Beyonce listening to it on a boat. If it's good for Beyonce, it's good for EVERYONE.

'Heterosexuality' is out now.

Photo Credit: Marcus Maddox

