Foundations: Ruth B.

Ruth B. is trying to use music to express the inexpressible.

2017's 'Safe Haven' was a bold introduction, featuring songwriting that refused to be placed into any one bracket.

Taking her time, Ruth B. applied fastidious creativity to the follow up, with exceptional new album 'Moments In Between' out now.

“Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me,” she comments, “and I hope that hearing my songs helps other people in the same way. Whether they’re feeling lonely or heartbroken or happy, I want them to know that someone else understands what they’re going through.”

A patchwork of influences, 'Moments In Between' is the 25-year-old Ethiopian-Canadia artist at her most direct, but also at her most elusive.

Clash spoke to Ruth B. about the bedrock of her songwriting for Foundations.

- - -

Grouplove - 'Never Trust A Happy Song'

This may be my favourite album of all time. I listened to it heavily during one of the happiest times of my life so I think that may play a role. I think it's so amazing when albums can provide the soundtracks to certain periods in our lives. I love the rock production on this album accompanied by the dazzling lyrics. Everything is so catchy yet meaningful. My favourite song of all time comes off this album called 'Close Your Eyes And Count To Ten'.

- - -

Lauryn Hill - 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill'

One of the most influential albums for me as an artist. I love Lauryn’s ability to tap into her vulnerable self but still come off as such an empowered and strong woman. I think this album and its lyrics are what taught me that honesty is strength and that speaking your truth will make for the most beautiful songs.

- - -

Ed Sheeran - '+'

I was so obsessed with this album when it first came out. This is when I grew a deep appreciation for lyrics and the art of songwriting. I remember taking the bus to school everyday and always thinking that if I were ever given the opportunity to pursue music, I would try to write as honestly and as beautifully as Ed. He does such a stunning job of telling every day stories in the most capturing ways.

- - -

The Beatles - 'Please Please Me'

As a writer, I truly idolise Lennon and McCartney. I think listening back to some of their earliest work was always very comforting to me. I loved the simplicity of this album but the undeniable greatness in their ability to craft a song. No one does it like the Beatles.

- - -

J. Cole - 'Sideline Story'

J Cole is probably my favourite rapper. I remember when this album first came out being so in awe of his lyrics and messages. He spoke such truth. His ability to tell a story in a song really inspired me, particularly in the song 'Lost Ones'. That song profoundly moved me and exposed me to the idea of keeping it painfully real in music.

- - -

'Moments In Between' is out now.