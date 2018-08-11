Foundations: Lola Kirke

Lola Kirke is a name that might already be familiar to you.

An acclaimed actress, her roles in David Fincher's Gone Girl and Noah Baumbach's Mistress America have secured star status.

Running alongside this, however, is a deep and abiding love for music, an unrestrained but often hidden ability that stretches throughout her entire life.

Lola released her debut album 'Heart Head West' earlier in the year, a wonderfully rich, openly emotional document, so refreshing and so addictive.

Playing a string of Union Pool shows in New York to salute the release of the record, Lola Kirke will now take her live show to the UK for a London date.

Ahead of this, Clash caught up with Lola to find out her Foundations - the albums that truly made an impact...

- - -

Flying Burrito Brothers - 'Gilded Palace Of Sin'



I cut my hair to dress like Gram Parsons when I was 16. I also started wearing what I considered to be western shirts. I aspired to be like him because he himself was aspiring to be someone he wasn’t naturally and I really appreciated that.

The Band - 'Stage Fright'



I wish I could include all three of their first records but alas this one takes the cake. The title track into 'The Rumor' is a KILLER combination.

I’ve always revered their vulnerability and skill. I love how much soul they possess.

Joni Mitchell - 'Hejira'



This record doesn’t so much inspire my music as it does my life choices. Though of course Joni’s lyrics are incomparable. The title translates as “to run away nobly” or something like that. I’m always trying to figure out how to do that but mostly it’s meant running into the proverbial fire at full force.

Lucinda Williams - 'Happy Woman Blues'



This is another record that made me feel I could make a record. Lucinda makes the whole thing sound easy until you try it and realize it’s actually REALLY HARD and she’s just a genius. I also just like the title and ensuing ethos. I have a lot of happy woman blues.

Nina Simone - 'To Love Somebody'



Nina covers everyone’s music and makes it better! And it’s not just anyone’s music—it’s like Dylan and Leonard Cohen. I love her arrangements and voice and how deeply she channels. I love her.

- - -

Lola Kirke hits the Lexington, London on November 30th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.