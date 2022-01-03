Foundations: Harvey Sutherland

Harvey Sutherland has an approach you'll remember.

A noted figure within electronic music, his dalliances with club culture allow him to apply a unique sense of emotive melody to a huge range of producers. His own work, however, finds Harvey Sutherland cutting close to the soul, continually seeking out fresh pathways of exploration.

Fresh from working with Genesis Owusu, his breakout song 'Priestess' has developed a life of its own, with the mighty Paul Woolford placing it on his DJ-Kicks mix.

Debut album 'Boy' is a terrific statement, one that finds Harvey Sutherland melding together club tropes in his own inimitable style.

Ravaged with a sense of invention, 'Boy' lands on April 29th and it taps into sounds that linger across the electronic spectrum.

Clash caught up with Harvey Sutherland to discuss his music bedrock, his Foundations - the albums that truly matter.

Logg - 'Logg' (Salsoul, 1981)

When I started writing some of these tunes I’d just finished a mini-tour with the great Leroy Burgess - we put an eleven-piece band together to play all of his Convertion, Aleem, Logg and Black Ivory classics.

The LOGG record was etched into my brain from then on, all his rhythmic synth phrases, impenetrable harmonies, odd arrangements. A dancefloor funk masterpiece.

Broadcast - 'Haha Sound' (Warp, 2003)

Picked up my late pass to Broadcast and got very involved with this album.

I love the sound of their records, the spacious Wall-Of-Sound drum production, the chords, the chaos. I prefer the sound of synthesisers in this environment, where they sound more like guitars and they’re treated as such. More distortion, but never at the expense of the song or Trish Keenan’s vocal.

Pat Metheny - 'Bright Size Life' (ECM, 1976)

King shit. I’m a forever aspirational jazz musician, but I’m never gonna have the patience or talent tbh. Gonna stick with my parallel minor ninths, but I can always look up to the greats. This was my 'Music For Airports' when touring was still a thing, great flying music and always something new on each listen.

Kirkis - 'Vide' (Moded, 2017)

Honestly one of the most compelling musicians to emerge from Melbourne, he’s in London now I think after a stint in the Floating Points band.

This was his first self-released LP (if you don’t count this hectic lo-fi fusion mixtape from 2009 ) and it was super inspiring to hear this stiff, angular post-punk sound from someone with jazz chops too.

Key jam: 'Hey Man'

Gendel & Wilkes - 'Music For Saxofone & Bass Guitar' (Leaving Records, 2018)

This record just seeped out of the ether. My girlfriend had it on at home, and it felt instantly natural and inhuman all at once.

Great playing and sense of timing, but also weirdly mechanical and distant, thanks to Gendel’s distinctive chord-harmonised tenor and dubwise mixdowns.

'Boy' will be released on April 29th.

