FIDLAR don't seem like the types to have second thoughts.

The Los Angeles band tackle each task at full throttle, with nothing less than top speed satisfying them.

And then there's the name itself: an acronym, it actually stands for Fuck It, Dog, Life's A Risk. Heading out on tour the West Coast outfit will hit the UK this week, playing shows in Manchester and London.

With anticipation at fever pitch Clash caught up with FIDLAR for a special edition of Foundations...

- - -

FIDLAR - 'Can't You See'

Influential Albums: Wu-Tang Clan - 'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' / Rolling Stones - 'Sticky Fingers'

I first heard Wu-Tang Clan in high school and I was instantly hooked, it was some of the first hip-hp I had heard that really reminded me of the punk music I grew up listening to. '36 Chambers' is pure raw power. 'Can’t You See', one of the new songs we’re playing on this tour started with a drum loop and a guitar riff, not unlike the way tracks were built on '36 Chambers'. I love the deceptive simplicity of hip-hop, and on our new album we tried strip things down and give a little more space to the songs.

'Sticky Fingers' is such a fucking great album front to back, there is no filler, and it’s the Stones at their best. There is a huge emphasis on groove and feel on this album, mainly due to Jimmy Miller’s amazing production and we really tried to incorporate that into our new songs. One of my favourite songs is 'Can’t You Hear Me Knocking', the riff is funky and infectious, and the jam at the end always blows me away. (Words: Elvis Kuehn)

- - -

FIDLAR - 'Alcohol'

Influential Albums: Tom Waits - 'Bone Machine' / Beastie Boys - 'Ill Communication'

'Alcohol' was influenced by the music of 'Going Out West' by Tom Waits mixed with the vocal of 'Sabotage' by Beastie Boys. We went out into the desert in El Paso, Texas. We soaked in the desert vibes and how there is nothing to fuckin' do there. It's a vast nothing of dirt and cacti with a hint of Juarez percussion culture. (Words: Zac Carper)

- - -

FIDLAR - 'Are You High?'

Influential Album: Violent Soho - 'Waco'

'Are You High?' was influenced by Violent Soho’s album, 'Waco', and, most specifically, the song 'How To Taste'. We toured with them in Australia and they are legends through and through.

The song is about being on tour and people coming in and out of your life. That whole situation is centred around “hey, you wanna get high” and then the next day, you are just left to yourself and everyone goes on with their lives. (Words: Zac Carper)

- - -

FIDLAR will play London's Kentish Town Forum on July 18th, followed by Manchester's Ritz on July 19th.

For tickets to the latest FIDLAR shows click HERE.

For everything FIDLAR visit the band's official website at FIDLARmusic.com

Photo Credit: Alice Baxley

