Foundations: Dilly Dally

Dilly Dally are just a force of nature.

Live, the Toronto-based four-piece send noise tumbling out of their amplifiers, a superbly precise implosion that seems to shatter any expectations you entered with.

On record they're a mighty hurricane of a band, with new album 'Heaven' nailing that live energy while providing room for further exploration.

Leaping the Atlantic for a bunch of European shows, Dilly Dally singer Katie Monks sat down with Clash to recall her Foundations, the albums that made the deepest impact on her life, and her musical imagination...

- - -

Cat Power - 'Moon Pix'



Recently discovered the term "sadcore"... Are Dilly Dally sadcore? I dunno. But whatever sadcore is... I'm soooo into it.

And Wikipedia names Cat Power in the first paragraph when defining the term. It’s suitable because this album really helped me get through some depressing teenage years, alone in my room. I love the thunder sounds in ‘Metal Hard’ and the almost cheesy drum solos in ‘American Flag’.

I think in order to make an album that has a "vibe" you just have to throw out the rule book, and let yourself be free and in the moment during the recording session. Don't over-think things or be afraid to add something as an extra frill, even if the song doesn't "need" it. The record just might.

- - -

Sinead O’Connor - 'The Lion And The Cobra'



My family are all Irish, and even though I grew up in a house with U2 and Sinead etc, I didn't truly discover that music until my 20s. This album is one of the most unique I've ever heard. The instrument choices feel almost random, in the most colourful way...

At the centre of it is Sinead's spiritually tense voice. She is angry and sensual all in one song. It gives me insight into the country my parents grew up in, through the lens of someone I could relate to as a queer musician.

- - -

Radiohead – 'Kid A'



This was the first band that I ever hated first before loving entirely. As a 14 year-old, it was the most inaccessible music I had ever listened to. But my brother swore by it, and so I force-fed myself these 10 exhausting (lol) songs over and over until I started to become familiar with them enough to try and translate on acoustic guitar.

Once I was in, I felt like I was a part of this special club that only other TRUE music nerds cared about. Game changer.

- - -

Sonic Youth – 'Daydream Nation'



When Dilly Dally were recording our first album (which never came out) in 2013, I had this stressful high school dream... There was an exam that I hadn't studied for, all about Sonic Youth. And I kept looking at my pen and paper with a completely blank mind going "FUCK I WISH I HAD LISTENED TO SONIC YOUTH!!!"

So, the next day I did just that. Starting with the first album 'Confusion Is Sex' and then moving forward from there. By the time I got to 'Daydream Nation', I just never got passed it. I just listened to it, again and again and again.

And to this day I still listen to it frequently. It really is such a landscape of guitars. The lyrics are so brash, and yet it’s a pretty "soft" album considering how punk it is. My favourite songs are still Kim's for the record. Her voice was so androgynous. It really hit me hard.

- - -

U2 – 'The Joshua Tree'



Every Hallowe'en in Toronto, there is this big event called Death to T.O. where local bands dress up in costume as a legendary group and perform cover songs. While everyone else was choosing really "cool" bands like Black Sabbath, Suicide, Sonic Youth etc, in 2014 Dilly Dally decided to choose the least "cool" band there was: U2.

I mean, let's be clear... I find him really difficult to watch perform. But those classic, older U2 songs, are some of my favourite songs in the world. And could you believe, we had all the punks head-banging to ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ by the end of the set.

It showed me that there are no guilty pleasures. Good music, is good music. End of story.

- - -

BONUS! CONTENT! Here's Dilly Dally in costume...

- - -

Catch Dilly Dally at London's Sebright Arms tonight (October 9th).

For tickets to the latest Dilly Dally shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.