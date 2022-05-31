Foundations: C Duncan

C Duncan's music has always come from a quite distinct, almost unknowable place.

Dreamy, evocative compositions wracked with intense emotion, his catalogue - slim, but vastly creative - is marked by supreme individuality, and a desire to step outside the norm.

Signing to Bella Union for the next phase in his career, C Duncan recently returned with his magical new album 'Alluvium'.

A work of real scope and ambition, it seemed to amplify the bedazzling aspects of his work, while further honing in on deeply personal truths.

Clash caught up with the Scottish composer to discuss his Foundations, the albums that truly matter.

- - -

The Blue Nile - 'Hats'

Having spent most of my life in and around Glasgow, you hear people talk about The Blue Nile on a regular basis. Somehow I didn’t actually sit down and listen to them until years after people had recommended them to me.

I was performing at a show of Scottish artists covering Scottish artists in Aberdeen a few years ago, and a friend Kathryn Joseph chose to performed ‘The Downtown Lights’. I was completely mesmerised not only by her amazing performance, but by how beautifully crafted the song was. The next day I listened to ‘Hats’ and it has been on repeat since.

There’s something about the album that sums up the atmosphere of Glasgow for me. It’s bleak yet beautiful, sparse yet welcoming, and there is something innately Scottish about the melodies and arrangements. Paul Buchanan’s lyrics encapsulate the twinkling lights of a Saturday night on the town, mixed with hope and heartbreak, all with an underlying melancholic tone.

The opening track ‘Over the Hillside’ sets the ambience for a journey through the streets of Glasgow, and it’s a journey too beautiful to miss.

- - -

Billy Mackenzie - 'Beyond The Sun'

My first introduction to Billy Mackenzie’s music was back in 2014 just before my debut album was released. The Guardian had written an article about me , in which the journalist compared my music to ‘Nocturne VII’. I was of course curious as I wasn’t familiar with Billy Mackenzie at the time. I listened to the song and was overwhelmed by its haunting beauty. I had never heard anything so otherworldly before.

I have become obsessed with this album, not only because it contains some of the most ghostly ballads you will ever hear, but because of the way Billy Mackenzie’s elastic, vibrato laden voice meanders seamlessly through some of the most mysterious chord sequences out there. And still there is such a strong sense of melody. How can these complex and far-out songs be so catchy? He does it with such ease.

The eerie lyrics and album title capture the mood of the music perfectly. This is an exquisite selection of songs, pieced together so delicately and carefully. It will take you to another world, a world that I want to return to time and time again.

- - -

Björk - 'Vespertine'

When I was 11 years old I heard Björk on the radio. I saved up my pocket money and went out to buy ‘Debut’ (it was ‘Venus As A Boy’ I had heard) and her new album at the time ‘Vespertine’. I listened to ‘Debut’ a lot, but couldn’t quite wrap my brain around her newest album. I realise now that I was perhaps too young and naive to fully appreciate it at that age.

A few years passed and at the age of 14, when I was listening non-stop to ‘Hail to the Thief’ by Radiohead, I thought I would revisit ‘Vespertine’. And boy am I glad I did! On first listen, with more mature ears, everything slipped into place and the whole album made sense to me. I say made sense, I still had no idea how Björk could make music as unusual and appealing as this, but from that point she became a massive inspiration to me.

The album is full of beauty and mystery, a combination that sums up Björk and her music for me. The songs are explicitly romantic and a powerful declaration of love, all crafted so intricately. Every time I listen to ‘Vespertine’ I hear something new that I hadn’t heard before. - This is a real tour de force, and an album that everyone should have in their record collection.

- - -

Jessica Pratt - 'On Your Own Love Again'

There is something very magical about this album. It sounds so familiar, and yet so new, evoking memories, feelings and pastoral places of a time we’ve never lived in - as if Charles Ives and Nick Drake worked on a bedroom record together.

There is a hazy warmness to the lo-fi hissy recording quality that is the perfect vehicle for this collection of dreamy and often peculiar songs. You never quite know where the music is going to go next, and that’s what I love so much about it. It keeps you guessing, whilst still making you feel wholly comfortable at the same time.

Her breathy and almost birdlike voice sits perfectly over picked nylon string guitar and occasional vocal layering, creating a soft album that would be the perfect fit for lying in a meadow, daydreaming as the summer sunlight bleaches everything around.

- - -

Cocteau Twins - 'Treasure'

I was studying composition in Glasgow when I was first introduced to Cocteau Twins. The head of the composition department was a die hard fan, and played ‘Lorelei’ to me one day in a lesson. I entered into an almost dream-like state when I heard it, and at that point my approach to ‘pop’ music changed forever. The music was so clouded in mystery, but the melodies were so clear and soaring. It’s was like hearing music from another planet, and it still feels like that to this day. It conforms to no-one, but in a gentle and sophisticated way.

I bought my first Cocteau Twins record ‘Treasure’ shortly after hearing their music. My flatmate and I listened to it over and over again. It became a record for all occasions in our flat, as we delved deeper into their world and back catalogue.

Probably one of my biggest inspirations, Cocteau Twins have been a big part of my musical life for many years now. I could pick any of there albums and EPs as my favourite, but this is the first of their records that I heard.

- - -

'Alluvium' is out now.

- - -